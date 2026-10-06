Giants Already Changing Offense for J.J. McCarthy Before Promotion

John Harbaugh’s prepating to promote J.J. McCarthy sooner than expected, but the quarterback will be ready because the New York Giants are already making changes to their offense to suit his specific skills.

McCarthy didn’t get onto the field during the 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he was prepared to contribute if he had. His readiness was based on the Giants making McCarthy “active to give them the option in case they wanted to put him in the game to run plays they had prepared for him,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Duggan also mentioned how “It was ‘unrealistic’ to make McCarthy the No. 2 QB though, so Jake Haener was also active.”

Haener’s status will change after Harbaugh revealed plans to elevate McCarthy for this week’s game against NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders.

The change is a positive sign for McCarthy, but not as much as the Giants’ coaches already designing plays just for him. Having a special package of plays ready is the key first step toward McCarthy eventually taking the reins on offense.

Those play designs have worrying implications for current backup-turned-starter Jameis Winston. He’s a different style of quarterback to McCarthy, whose mobility is something the Giants obviously still want as part of the playbook.

Giants Getting Headstart on J.J. McCarthy Era

McCarthy eventually starting was always a strong possibility after the Giants sent a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft to the Minnesota Vikings to acquire him. He’s still a backup, but the signs are pointing in only one direction for the player drafted 10th overall in 2024.

One of those signs involves how McCarthy “was engaged, looking at the play sheet on his wrist constantly, with his helmet on, throughout as Jameis Winston led the offense and Jake Haener was available, too,” against the Cardinals, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

McCarthy’s making a good first impression, but the Giants have likely already decided his future status. Harbaugh got the skinny on the dual-threat signal-caller from his brother, Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach Jim, who guided McCarthy to a national title at Michigan in 2023.

McCarthy won that title by moving the pocket and running read-option concepts for the Wolverines. Those same things were staples of the offense for the 2026 Giants, before mobile started Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Playbook Changes Inevitable at Quarterback

The Giants have to make changes to their playbook because McCarthy and Winston are such different quarterbacks. Winston’s more likely to stand tall in the pocket and trust his arm, for better or worse.

His trust rewarded and punished the Giants in equal measure against the Cards. Winston threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns, but he also tossed a pair of interceptions and took four sacks.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is painfully aware of Winston’s career-long habit of making turnover-worthy throws. Nagy’s also got a strong history of designing offense for mobile quarterbacks, something he shares with Harbaugh.

Their history explains the Giants liking McCarthy’s “Athletic ability, arm strength, RPO skill set,” per author Ian O’Connor.

McCarthy is still likely to be warming the bench against the Commanders, but the Giants are preparing for him to ultimately get into the lineup. A few more turnovers from Winston, and McCarthy will be running those plays the Giants have already drawn up for him.