The New York Giants enter their bye week at 4-2-1 as leaders of the NFC East. Despite losing their starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and star pass rusher Brian Burns to season-ending injuries, the Giants have rallied and positioned themselves to be buyers at the trade deadline.

While the expectation is that New York will aim for help on the interior on the defensive line, and avoid making a splashy move, the team could also pivot and go all in on claiming its first division title since 2011.

As demonstrated by the Chicago Bears‘ seemingly unexpected trade for star Jeffery Simmons, one can never rule out a blockbuster trade. One NFL analyst has pitched the idea of the Giants going after superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Now, one insider has given insight into Crosby’s potential availability.

New York Giants Get New Maxx Crosby Trade Report

NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Las Vegas Raiders were unlikely to accept any deal for less than two first-round picks. La Canfora wrote: “The Raiders have already established Crosby’s market value, having agreed to send him to Baltimore for two first-round picks before the Ravens backed out of the deal in March.

According to one active NFL general manager, Las Vegas is unlikely to accept anything less now.

“They set the price already, really, didn’t they? They had two ones [two first-round picks] from [Ravens GM Eric] DeCosta. So you can’t really act like he’s not available now,” the GM said. “I don’t think they take less than that. I’m not sure someone offers that; that was a reach by Baltimore… But he’s still a dominant player. The knee isn’t holding him back.””

Meanwhile, Giants Wire’s Tyler Henry wrote of the New York Giants potentially acquiring Crosby: “An addition like Crosby would completely change the way the Giants’ defense looks, and pairing him with Abdul Carter would make for one of the top pass rushes in the entire league. Crosby would take an already good defense to a whole new level with the talent he brings to the table.

The cost for a player of Crosby’s caliber would likely be more than the Giants could afford, based on the multiple first-round picks that Crosby cost the Baltimore Ravens this offseason prior to the trade falling through.”

Giants as a Maxx Crosby Trade Destination

Sportsnaut’s Jason Burgos named the New York Giants as a potential destination for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Burgos wrote: “The New York Giants have been one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFL this season as they sit atop the NFC East standings with a 4-2-1 record. New York is actually among the league leaders in sacks with 21. However, recent reports suggest that bolstering the defensive line before the trade deadline is a priority.

While they aren’t as desperate as other teams on this list for pass rushers, their last two championships were a perfect example of how you can never have enough players who can get to the quarterback. Adding Crosby to a defense that has been improving each week could turn the Giants into a dark horse contender in the second half.”