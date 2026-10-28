New York Giants Get New Jonathan Taylor Trade Update

The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching. The New York Giants will play only one more game before the deadline. Teams that have decided to become sellers have already begun moving important pieces.

All that’s left to find out is how aggressive the Giants will be in a year when the NFC East appears to be wide open and New York has a legitimate chance of claiming its first division title since 2011.

Perhaps the most aggressive trade the New York Giants can make is for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who may turn out to be the prized possession of the trade deadline.

Now, the Giants have gotten a new report regarding the availability of Taylor.

New York Giants Get New Jonathan Taylor Trade Report

Regarding the likelihood that Jonathan Taylor is traded at the deadline, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported, “Teams I’ve talked to aren’t totally sold that Indianapolis will trade Taylor despite heavy interest — at least not yet. He is signed long term and would be a boon for next year’s coaching staff, whether it’s the current group or entirely new. But what Kenneth Walker III has done for Kansas City shows how a premier running back can put on new jersey colors and immediately reimagine a team’s season. And the tenor of Indy’s season is getting ugly, which affects all key players and could spark even more movement.”

Fowler estimated Taylor’s probability of being traded at 30%.

While the New York Giants have been a popular potential landing spot for Taylor, Fowler did not include New York as a potential fit for Taylor. Instead, he named the Seahawks, Commanders, Saints, Broncos and Vikings.

The Colts appear reluctant to trade Taylor; however, they have already begun trading other key players, such as Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. Wide receiver Josh Downs has also requested a trade. Perhaps Taylor can follow Downs’ path and help facilitate a trade.

New York Giants Fit

While Jeremy Fowler did not name the Giants a fit for Taylor, Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp named New York as a top destination for the Colts running back.

Rapp wrote: “Yes, the New York Giants seemed to hand the reins back to Cam Skattebo this past week and, yes, he responded with 124 yards on the ground and a touchdown. But he has undeniable speed limitations, and Taylor would be a pretty sizable upgrade.

The 4-2-1 Giants have a real chance to win the NFC East this season, buoyed by the surprisingly strong play of JJ McCarthy, the dynamic Malik Nabers at wideout and a talent-loaded front seven on defense. Taylor would give them a home-run threat in the backfield and would erase some of the residual pain from Saquon Barkley leaving in free agency ahead of the 2024 season and promptly winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor would be a great fit in New York’s offense and give the team another elite playmaker. It’s a win-now move for a young and ascending team, but the Giants have a real window this season they shouldn’t let slip away.”

While Taylor would be a splashy transaction and add an elite playmaker as Rapp suggests, Fowler appears to believe the Giants are more involved in the defensive tackle market as he listed them as fits for two interior defensive linemen.