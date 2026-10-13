Jameis Winston’s Positivity Hailed by Giants HC John Harbaugh

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston’s positivity was hailed by Giants head coach John Harbaugh following the team’s latest game.

Winston, who has gone 2-0-1 since taking over as the Giants’ starting QB after Jaxson Dart went down in Week 2 due to season-ending knee surgery, is known for always having a smile on his face and bringing a strong Christian faith to the way he approaches the game of football.

That’s not lost on Harbaugh, who absolutely loves what his QB brings to the table.

John Harbaugh Hails Jameis Winston

Speaking to reporters the day after the Giants’ 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 5, Harbaugh had nothing but great things to say about Winston, comparing him favorably to the likes of legendary leaders like Michael Jordan and Abraham Lincoln.

“It’s the best thing to be around. He’s a very strong Christian. He’s a very good guy. He doesn’t let adversity get him down. It’s like Michael Jordan, or Abraham Lincoln – you need to be +1 in the ‘get up’ category,” Harbaugh said.

Jameis Winston’s 2026 Season by the Numbers

In 2026, Winston has played in four games for New York with a 2-0-1 record as the team’s starting QB.

He has completed 57.6% of his passes for 805 passing yards, along with six touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating this year is 81.2.

These aren’t amazing numbers by any means, but Winston has done enough to keep his team competitive in games, as he hasn’t taken a loss while being the Giants’ starter this season.

He also seems to be getting better as his confidence has been going up. Against the Commanders in the second half and overtime, Winston really came on strong, helping New York come back from being down 27-13 late in the fourth quarter to end up tying the game 27-27 and escaping Washington without a loss on the team’s record.

While the Giants surely wish they still had Dart starting behind center this season, they could do a lot worse than Winston, a veteran backup QB who brings a big arm and an amazing attitude to the table for this surprisingly competitive Giants team.