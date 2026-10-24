New York Giants Announce Bleak Injury Update Before Texans Game

On Sunday, the 3-2-1 New York Giants will face off against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Despite facing an extraordinary amount of injuries, the New York Giants remain atop the NFC East. However, the injuries continue to pile up for New York.

That has been no different as the team heads to Houston for its Week 7 game. It was previously reported that the Giants would be without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds for the remainder of the season, ending his first season with the Giants only six games into his three-year, $36 million contract.

Now, prior to Sunday’s game, the Giants have announced even more bad injury news for their Week 7 matchup.

New York Giants Announce Injury News

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “S Jevon Holland (concussion) downgraded to OUT. TE Theo Johnson (neck) also out. Giants defense extremely shorthanded with Holland, Tremaine Edmunds and Greg Newsome all missing Sunday vs. Texans.”

Holland had been a limited participant in Thursday and Friday’s practice, but he apparently did not clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s game. He had previously been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Meanwhile, Johnson had logged back-to-back limited practices earlier in the week before not participating in Friday’s practice with his neck issue. That led to him being listed as doubtful on Friday.

Injury Ramifications

Holland’s absence is another big blow to a defense that Raanan noted is already extremely shorthanded.

The New York Giants safety is an integral part of the team’s defense. Earlier this season, Holland became the first Giants defender since safety Landon Collins in 2016 to be named the Defensive Player of the Month by the NFL.

At the time, Giants On SI’s Patricia Traina wrote, “Holland, nicknamed the “Snowman,” is one of two NFL players since 1970 to record at least three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in the first three games of a season.

His four total takeaways (three interceptions and one fumble recovery) are more than what 18 teams have combined ahead of Week 4’s games.”

New York Giants vs. Houston Texans Prediction

Despite the Giants having the better record than the Texans, New York will head into Houston as underdogs.

Giants Wire’s Dan Benton predicted the Texans would defeat the Giants 31-17 in Week 7. Benton wrote: “The Texans are beginning to come into their own and, despite some shortfalls, come up against an injured Giants team that’s in the midst of a major change. J.J. McCarthy will take over for Jameis Winston, which opens their playbook, but his experience is still very limited. Their inability to run the football will only hurt McCarthy, while C.J. Stroud should put up big numbers if the Giants can’t bring consistent pressure. The Giants will limp into their bye week winless over their last three games.”

New York will then head into their bye week, where they will hopefully have an opportunity to heal up. They are set to face off against their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, once they return from their bye in Week 9.