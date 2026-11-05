Giants’ J.J. McCarthy Takes Shot at Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell

One of the best storylines of the 2026 NFL season, at least over the last month or so, has been the rebirth of J.J. McCarthy as quarterback of the New York Giants.

Despite an ugly sophomore season as the Minnesota Vikings‘ starting quarterback, McCarthy has looked like a completely different player playing for Big Blue in five quarters, and it’s a credit to the Giants’ coaching staff for putting him in a position to succeed.

In what has essentially been five quarters with New York, McCarthy has completed 63.3% of his passes for 495 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

He nearly led the Giants to a multi-score comeback against the New Orleans Saints and beat the Houston Texans in overtime in Week 7.

So what’s different about the Giants compared to his time in Minnesota?

J.J. McCarthy Praises Matt Nagy’s Play-Calling

Speaking with reporters for the first time since the New York Giants bye week, McCarthy was asked how well offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s play-calling works for him, and it feels like he may have inadvertently sent a shot at his former head coach, Kevin O’Connell.

“I absolutely love his play calling and how he adapts with the flow of the game. Like, he has a beautiful idea and vision going into the game, and most of the time it carries out,” McCarthy told the gathered media.

“But, you know there’s times where he’s got to pivot, and seeing him pivot in the, last you know, month that I’ve been here, it’s been really exciting to see and just an honor to play for him and go execute the football plays with the ten guys with me in that huddle… gonna continue to do that.”

Now, McCarthy doesn’t mention his former Minnesota Vikings head coach by name here, but it’s hard not to think about how O’Connell was never able to get the kind of production out of his first-round draft pick.

O’Connell has been accused of failing to adapt his system to his best players’ strengths, and it’s fair to say he was trying to fit a square peg into a round hole with McCarthy at times in 2025.

J.J. McCarthy ‘Caught Up’ With Giants’ Offense

Arriving in a midseason trade with the New York Giants, it was always going to take McCarthy time to get a full grasp of a new offense.

After all, it wasn’t like he was around in the summer to get the reps that players like Jameis Winston got.

But now, especially after the bye week under his belt, McCarthy seems to be in command of Nagy’s scheme.

“Yeah, the bye week came at a great time. I definitely feel caught up completely with our offense, and you know, the intent behind every single play. And that’s a credit to all the guys in the room with me, all the coaches and everyone on this team,” McCarthy said.

The Giants have a tough divisional task ahead of them with the Philadelphia Eagles, and they’ll need McCarthy at the top of his game if they want to keep their NFC East rival skidding amid their six-game losing streak.