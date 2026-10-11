John Harbaugh Reacts After Giants Tie Commanders in Week 5

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh reacted to his team tying the Washington Commanders 27-27 in Week 5 NFL action.

In a back-and-forth game that ended in a tie after an eventful overtime, the Giants and Commanders both blew the chance to win the game late in OT with poor decision-making and mistakes. Yet, in the end, neither team lost, as the game ended in a draw.

John Harbaugh Reacts to Giants Tie Against Commanders

Speaking to reporters after the game, Harbaugh shared his reaction to the tie.

“I told the guys: Was it a win? No. Was it a loss? No. It was a tie. How does that make you feel? I’m happy it wasn’t a loss, and I’m sad it wasn’t a win. That’s how I feel. It’s a tie. It’s a heck of a lot better than loss, but it’s not as good as a win,” Harbaugh said.

“So I know that just sounds so obvious, but that’s kind of how you feel, you know? We’ve had a lot of these conversations over the years. We’ll take it. We’ll take it right now. We were down 14, came back, and we got a tie, alright? It doesn’t really matter. We should have never been down 14, you know? We’re letting the quarterback run too much. We didn’t have our act together on offense like we should have at times. We all know that.

“It’s a long season, it’s week-to-week, so now we’ve got to move on, get ready for our next game, and try to get a win. So, I guess that’s the best way I can describe it. I don’t think it’s a very good answer, but it’s the best I can do.”

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Giants Still Leading NFC East

Despite a tie against Washington, the Giants are still leading the NFC East at the moment, as the team has a 3-1-1 record, which puts them in first place in the division at the moment.

Although the Giants would have loved to have won this game, they are surely happy that it was a tie and not a loss, as this tie could end up being very valuable later in the season if the standings in the division get close.

For now, the Giants will move on to Week 6 and a date next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at home. The Saints are just 1-4 this season, so the Giants will enter this game as the favorite, especially since they are playing at home.

Overall, despite this time against Washington, this has been a great start to the season for the Giants, who are in their first season under Harbaugh’s leadership.

Despite this tie, the fact that New York came back to tie the game and force overtime after being down two touchdowns was impressive, and it shows just how much fight this team has.

The Giants have been playing solid football so far this season, but there are still 12 games left in the regular season, so they can’t take their foot off the gas, and a win over the Saints in Week 6 would be huge to regain the momentum they had before this tie.