Giants Get New Jonathan Taylor Trade Update After Week 8

Ever since the New York Giants benched running back Cam Skattebo after his costly fumble against the Washington Commanders, the team has been getting linked to running backs who may potentially be on the trade market.

Despite Skattebo bouncing back and having the best performance of his career, one strong performance likely won’t be the deciding factor in whether the team adds a running back.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor appears to be the prized possession of the trade deadline, with the Colts seemingly reluctant to trade the Pro Bowl player despite their slim playoff chances and lack of draft capital over the next two seasons.

Now, a new report has revealed just how aggressively the Giants are searching for a running back ahead of the trade deadline.

New York Giants Aggressive in Pursuit of a Running Back

NFL insider Albert Breer wrote: “Star running back Jonathan Taylor’s name is going to be out there this week. Indy has let teams know they’ll have to be blown away to trade him. Losing another leader would be a tough blow for the locker room to absorb. There’s also a business element to losing a face of the franchise, with Taylor standing as one of the few draws the franchise has for its fans.

That said, as the great pro wrestler Ted DiBiase used to say, everyone has a price.”

Breer reported that the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings have been among the most aggressive teams in their search for a running back on the trade market.

Regarding New York’s interest, Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp wrote: “The Giants could use a more dynamic, home-run hitting option in the backfield to complement John Harbaugh’s preferred way of playing. Taylor and Cam Skattebo would be quite the one-two punch, though whether the Giants are at the stage in their rebuild where they should be giving up draft assets for a 27-year-old running back is certainly debatable.”

Asking Price for Jonathan Taylor

Breer added of Taylor’s asking price in a potential trade: “To me, Taylor’s price might be around what Christian McCaffrey went for in 2022. There are similarities between the two, for sure. McCaffrey was in his sixth season when he was dealt before the deadline four years ago. Taylor’s in his seventh season. McCaffrey had three and a half seasons left on his contract when he was traded, which is where Taylor is now.

McCaffrey was dealt for second-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft. Maybe Taylor’s price would be around there.”

Giants running back Cam Skattebo is fresh off a career-best performance with 124 rushing yards; however, Jonathan Taylor is among the most productive and explosive running backs in the NFL.

Taylor has produced three seasons with over 1,400 rushing yards and two seasons with 20 total touchdowns.