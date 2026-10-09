Malik Nabers Gets Great News From Giants HC John Harbaugh

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has received great news from head coach John Harbaugh ahead of the team’s Week 5 game.

On Sunday, the 3-1 Giants will play on the road against the 1-3 Washington Commanders.

While the Giants are the betting underdogs right now, the team will get a big boost because Harbaugh confirmed that Nabers will return from his injury and play in the game.

John Harbaugh Confirms Malik Nabers Will Play in Week 5

Speaking to reporters, Harbaugh confirmed that Nabers has received clearance to return to the field and will play for the Giants against the Commanders this weekend.

“He’ll be ready to play on Sunday,” Harbaugh said.

Malik Nabers a Big Boost for Giants’ Offense

Nabers has been banged up with a knee injury, which had him listed as questionable on the injury report for this game against the Commanders.

However, the injury won’t keep him out of this Sunday’s game against Washington, which will provide the Giants with a big boost, as he is the team’s top wide receiver and gives QB Jameis Winston a reliable target to throw the football to.

This season, Nabers has played in all four of the Giants’ games, catching 18 targets for 208 receiving yards with one touchdown.

He has been vocal recently about his lack of targets, as he hopes that Harbaugh and the team’s offensive coaches can get him more involved in the game.

Now that we know he’s playing on Sunday, look for Harbaugh to try to work in some more targets for Nabers, who could certainly use them.

With Winston struggling under center this year for the Giants despite the team’s winning record, they could certainly use an explosive game from Nabers on Sunday against Washington if they want to pull off the upset.

The Commanders will get a big boost of their own when QB Jayden Daniels gets back under center for Washington, which will surely help the team after they’ve lost three of their first four games this season.

But the Giants have been playing great football and, with Nabers healthy, could pull off an upset.