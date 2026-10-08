Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Draws Bold Take Before Vikings Debut

After the New York Giants released three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and fan favorite Odell Beckham Jr. three games into the 2026 NFL season, it was somewhat surprising to see him land another job so quickly.

Beckham Jr. was signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad one week after his Giants release. Despite New York’s coaching staff feeling like the former superstar wide receiver was not required on the roster, Minnesota apparently felt differently.

While Beckham Jr. is not a member of the Vikings’ active roster, he can still be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of his potential debut for Minnesota, the former Giants wide receiver received a bold take from a Vikings analyst.

Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Draws Bold Take

Vikings on SI’s Trevor Ripley proposed that the Minnesota Vikings should let former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prove himself and show what he’s got left in the tank.

Ripley wrote: “After getting released by the Giants without registering a catch, the Vikings were quick to make the call to reunite Beckham with his former offensive coordinator from their L.A. Rams days. O’Connell has basically already admitted that Beckham could be elevated for Sunday’s game, saying the wideout has familiarity with the scheme.

So, yeah, sure, let’s see what the old guy’s got left.

Expectations should be low, but it’s not like the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart is producing much either. Jauan Jennings, Tai Felton and Myles Price have combined for just three catches through four games, so the bar isn’t especially high to clear. If Beckham can get some meaningful production from the WR4 spot, this odd, fun, weird signing will look good in the eyes of many.”

As Ripley alluded to, O’Connell confirmed that the Vikings are not ruling out elevating Beckham Jr. despite him being a member of the Vikings for only a few days.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Giants Departure

Despite the positive momentum that occurred during preseason and training camp when Beckham Jr. earned a spot on the team’s 53-man roster, that quickly went away after the wide receiver was not involved in New York’s first three games.

He did not register a reception in his second stint with New York and was targeted only once. The Giants then used his roster spot on wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who had actually played more than Beckham Jr. during the first three games, but ran out of practice squad elevations. Unfortunately, Berrios suffered a season-ending injury during his first game on the Giants’ active roster.

While New York could have opted to bring Beckham Jr. back after Berrios’ injury, that ship appears to have sailed following the wide receiver’s comments after his release. After being released, Beckham Jr. appeared to agree with a video that stated that the Giants used the fan favorite as a publicity stunt.

He also stated that he was shocked that New York released him. Now, the former Giants superstar will try to make an impact on the Minnesota Vikings, who have struggled offensively despite their 4-0 start to the season.