Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Handed Clear Message on Vikings Role

The New York Giants’ season has been filled with plenty of ups and downs, and it has not even reached the halfway point.

Earlier this season, the reunion between the Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. came to a bitter end as the veteran wide receiver was released after playing three games in his return and failing to register a reception while participating in limited snaps.

After his release, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh wished him well and stated that he loved him. Beckham Jr., meanwhile, felt betrayed by the release as he took some shots at the Giants after his release.

While it appeared that Beckham’s NFL career may be coming to an unceremonious end, he then joined the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. Days after joining the practice squad, Beckham Jr. was elevated from the practice squad for Minnesota’s game but was ultimately inactive.

The former Giants Pro Bowl wide receiver has yet to appear in a game for the Vikings this season. Now, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell recently commented on the status of the former Giants great.

Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Handed Clear Message on Role With Minnesota Vikings

Ahead of Week 7, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was asked about the possibility of former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. playing. O’Connell replied, “He’s on our practice squad. He’s doing great. We’ll kind of deem that week in and week out based upon whether we elevate him or not and get him going.”

O’Connell added, “Can’t say enough about how he’s been since we brought him in. He was ready to go in New Orleans if we needed him, and I know that’s going to be the case moving forward.”

Odell Beckham Jr. has not registered a catch since the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins. That season, Miami released the wide receiver after he failed to make an impact and was surpassed by rookie wide receiver Malik Washington on the depth chart. Beckham Jr. remained unsigned in the 2025 season and was suspended six games for a PED violation.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Role

While Beckham Jr. did express displeasure after his release from the Giants, he did not complain about his lack of playing time.

Prior to Week 1 with the Giants, Beckham Jr. expressed that he was no longer the player that earned Pro Bowl selections with New York, as he said, “It’s just truly a blessing. It’s a testament to God and His plan for me, and just being able to stay faithful through hard times. I got to learn so much about myself and who I am, you know what I mean, and this is about to show who I am, not who I was.”

For now, the former Giants wide receiver appears content with the Vikings. After signing in Minnesota, Beckham Jr. told reporters, “It seemed as if he (Kevin O’Connell) wanted me to be here. It always feels better when you’re doing it for somebody where it feels like their heart is there for it.”