Giants Get Positive Injury News on RB Cam Skattebo

The New York Giants worried that starting running back Cam Skattebo might miss a critical Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders after he showed up to practice earlier this week wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Not to worry, folks. Skattebo ain’t going anywhere.

“DL Chauncey Golston (neck) and S Jason Pinnock (concussion) are out for the Giants on Sunday at Washington,” New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard wrote on his official X account on Friday. “But everyone else from the injury report is in.”

Skattebo has been a battering ram for the Giants through a 3-1 start that has them atop the NFC East Division for the first time since 2015. He leads his team with 235 rushing yards and 1 touchdown, but he’s averaging only 3.5 yards per carry. Skattebo also has 8 receptions for 67 yards.

Typically Confident Skattebo: Give Me The Ball

Skattebo was his usual, confident self after practice on Friday when asked about any conversations he’d had with Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy ahead of the Commanders game.

“I already told Coach Nags, just give me the ball and we’ll be fine,” Skattebo said.

“Malik Nabers, Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Likely, Cam Skattebo and others all officially cleared to play Sunday vs. Commanders,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account. “Only OLB Chauncey Golston (neck) and S Jason Pinnock (concussion) have injury designations and were ruled out.”

Skattebo Suffered Season-Ending Injury in 2025

Skattebo suffered a gruesome, season-ending injury in his rookie year, but he had 617 yards from scrimmage and 7 total touchdowns in just 9 games before he was hurt.

“Cam Skattebo burst onto the scene as a rookie last year—over a month-long stretch as the Giants‘ lead back, the rookie out of Arizona State ranked eighth among running backs in PPR points,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote in July. “A fractured tibia and dislocated ankle ended Skattebo’s rookie season, but all indications are that he will be ready to go for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys at Met Life Stadium. The Giants have quietly assembled one of the better offensive lines in the game—a line that should be even better with the addition of rookie guard Francis Mauigoa. The uncertain status of wide receiver Malik Nabers for Week 1 could lead the G-Men to lean more heavily on the run early in the season. If Skattebo is 100 percent at or close to the start of the season, he could match last year’s production.”