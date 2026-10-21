Russell Wilson Tells Giants How to Solve ‘Short Leash’ QB Problem

John Harbaugh’s facing a decision between veteran pocket-passer Jameis Winston and mobile youngster J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants, but former Big Blue QB1 Russell Wilson’s weighed in and told the head coach how to solve the “short leash” problem and choose a new starter.

Wilson told former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long on the ‘Set, Hut!’ podcast for CBS Sports, “I think that before you jump the bridge to J.J. McCarthy, you may have to give Jameis Winston one more shot and one more look at it to make sure because the reality is Jameis has played more ball, but also to the reality is, (a) 23-year-old kick who just threw for 243 yards. They have to be scratching their heads in the fourth quarter. They have to be scratching their heads, ‘well, what if he played four quarters.'”

Wilson’s take is a credible one because he was in a similar position to the one Winston now occupies, only early during the 2025 NFL season. When Wilson was quickly replaced by rookie Jaxson Dart.

The circumstances were almost identical to those facing Winston, and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post sees the parallels. He pointed out Wilson “no doubt feels that the leash was too short on him with #Giants last year.”

Russell Wilson’s perspective is interesting here because he was Jameis Winston’s teammate and now doubt feels that the leash was too short on him with #Giants last year https://t.co/KbJhbmVig8 — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 20, 2026

Wilson didn’t get a long enough look from the Giants, but the offense changed once the team turned to Dart. That change was derailed after Dart underwent season-ending knee surgery in September, but McCarthy can still make the same system work better than Winston.

The latter’s best case to keep the job rests on the kind of explosive passing performance Wilson produced only once in a Giants’ uniform.

Jameis Winston Facing ‘Short Leash’ Russell Wilson Problem

Harbaugh is keeping his cards close to his chest about who will be the starting quarterback against the Houston Texans in Week 7. Yet, the coach will be mindful of Winston’s ability to amass yards through the air.

It’s what the 32-year-old did to such good effect against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. Winston threw for 326 yards and a hat-trick of touchdowns, prompting calls for the Giants to shift toward a more pass-heavy offense built around two dynamic receivers.

That shift would make sense when Harbaugh’s also struggling to choose a starting running back. Winston already has the respect of the Giants’ best playmaker in the passing game, as well as a strong rapport with another prolific target.

Unfortunately, Winston followed his aerial show against the Commanders with a 152-yard, two-interception performance against the New Orleans Saints. Those numbers prompted Harbaugh to bench the erratic journeyman, and there were echoes of what happened to Wilson last season.

He torched the Dallas Cowboys for 450 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2. Including this 48-yard score to star wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Wilson looked set to remain as the starter, but that changed after he threw two interceptions and for just 160 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs a week later.

The similarities to Winston’s situation are eerily similar.

Starting Winston would maintain what the Giants are doing best offensively. Yet, former Minnesota Vikings’ draft flop McCarthy better fits how Harbaugh wants his unit to move the ball.

Giants Can Revive Original Plan With J.J. McCarthy

The case for starting McCarthy is best spelled out by a Harbaugh favorite and six-time Pro Bowler. This All-Pro knows Harbaugh wants a ground-and-pound offense that can beat up defenses.

McCarthy gives the Giants the best chance to restore this vision because of his mobility. A dual-threat quarterback is often the key to a strong running game because defenses have to commit at least one player to his rushing threat.

That’s how it worked with Dart in the lineup, and McCarthy offers a similar skill-set. His 28-yard run against the Saints showed why subsequent defenses would need to respect McCarthy’s talent as a runner.

Putting McCarthy into the lineup moving forward lets Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy delve deeper into the playbook they designed for Dart. It’s the most compelling reason for turning to the 23-year-old, even though the decision remains tricky.

Harbaugh is essentially choosing between gambling on Winston’s boom-or-bust arm talent, or making an equally risky bet on McCarthy being a dual-threat playmaker, rather than the player who went from top-10 draft pick to third-stringer in Minnesota.