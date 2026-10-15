Giants’ Jameis Winston Describes ‘The Jameis Winston Experience’ in His Own Words

The New York Giants are relying on journeyman veteran quarterback Jameis Winston to keep their season afloat in the wake of Jaxson Dart’s season-ending knee injury.

So far, things have been working out okay.

Since Dart’s injury, the Giants are 2-0-1, with wins against the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and a tie against their NFC East division rival, Washington Commanders.

Winston’s style of play will either excite you or make you want to bury your hands in your face while watching his distinctive style of gunslinger play.

After all, he’s the only quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. You don’t get those kinds of numbers without having something special in your game.

Watching Winston quarterback is something people affectionately refer to as “The Jameis Winston Experience,” a phenomenon even he is aware of.

Jameis Winston Describes ‘the Jameis Winston Experience’

On Wednesday, the New York Giants’ current starting quarterback was asked if he was aware of what fans call “the Jameis Winston Experience” and how he feels about it.

Winston responded in just about the only way you would expect from the former No. 1 overall pick.

“My take on the ‘Jameis Winston experience’ is that I am called to be the light of the world and the salt of the earth, right, like every time that I’m around someone, I am driven to increase that man or that woman with every action that I take. So if you’re defining that as the ‘Jameis Winston experience,’ I’m telling you that is ‘the Jameis Winston experience’ that I intend to give,” the veteran quarterback told reporters.

“Now all the other perceptions, again, Joe Theismann, man, he told me once, you know, ‘perception is reality,’ right, so people can say whatever they want to say, but my intention is to be a man of increase, right, increasing every man, every woman that I come in contact with, doing unto them as I would want them to do unto me.”

Obviously, Winston wasn’t talking about his quarterback play style when answering the question, but he took the opportunity to talk about his personality, as only he would.

Still, the question remains. How sustainable is the “Jamies Winston experience?”

Will the Giants Eventually Bench Jameis Winston?

Unfortunately, it does feel like the New York Giants are eventually going to move Winston to the bench. While they’re still winning (or at least not losing), he’ll stay in the starting lineup, but with his volatile play style, the wheels may end up falling off.

No one wants to see it happen, but with his track record, the interceptions are going to start coming in bunches, and the Giants will likely turn to the quarterback that they gave up a 2027 fifth-round draft pick for, J.J. McCarthy.

We’ve already seen New York try to work in some packages for the former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick, and it only makes sense that they’ll try to get him some starts at some point this season.

But for now, while Winston keeps the Giants in the win column, “the Jameis Winston experience” will continue.