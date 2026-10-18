Giants’ $34 Million Starter Ruled Out With Injury Against Saints

The New York Giants struggled from the moment they stepped on the field for Sunday’s Week 6 home game against the New Orleans Saints — and things didn’t get any easier when starting cornerback Greg Newsome was ruled out with a concussion.

Newsome was ruled out with the Giants trailing 27-10 at the start of the fourth quarter.

“CB Greg Newsome is out with a concussion,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account.

Newsome, a 2021 1st-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, has approximately $34 million in career earnings and is in his first season with the Giants after signing a 1-year, $8 million contract in March.

“CB Greg Newsome is being evaluated for a concussion. Colton Hood is inactive today with a concussion. Nic Jones, who is more of a slot corner, is in for Newsome,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X.

Newsome has started all six games for the Giants this season.

Giants Called Out Over Newsome’s Contract

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted Newsome’s contract would end up being the Giants’ “Biggest Bust” in 2026.

“The New York Giants signed Greg Newsome II to a one-year, $8 million deal,” Moton wrote on July 10. “Big Blue should’ve used that cap space on another free-agent cornerback or a position of need. After three years of solid coverage with the Cleveland Browns, Newsome has struggled as a pass defender. Over the last two seasons, he’s allowed nine touchdowns and passer ratings above 100. It’s worth noting that Cleveland traded Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars last October. He gave up five touchdowns and allowed a 107.5 passer rating in 12 outings with the Jaguars. If he doesn’t break out of a coverage funk, the Giants will have their newly signed $8 million cornerback on the sideline for most of the season.”

The Cleveland Browns selected Newsome with a 1st-round pick (No. 26 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft out of Northwestern. The Browns traded Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the 2025 regular season.

Newsome Put Up Freakish Combine Numbers

Newsome, 6-foot and 192 pounds, solidified his draft stock after an All-American season at Northwestern in 2020 by running a blazing, 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. He also had a 40-inch vertical leap and knocked out 18 reps in the 225-pound bench press — freakish numbers.

Newsome was a plug and play starter as a rookie but missed 5 games due to injuries. While Newsome hasn’t had a major injury in his career, he’d never played a full season due to injuries before playing all 17 regular-season games in 2025 — he missed 2 games in 2022, 3 games in 2023 and 4 games in 2024.