Giants Sign Starting CB to $46 Million Contract Extension

The New York Giants made a surprise move on Tuesday, locking down one of their starting defenders with a long-term contract extension.

“Sources: Giants and CB Greg Newsome have agreed to a 3-yr $46 million extension with $32m Guaranteed,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Newsome previously signed a 1-yr deal in free agency and cashes in after only 7 games.”

Newsome was a 1st-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft and spent the 2025 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed a 1-year, $8 million contract with the Giants in March.

“Giants and CB Greg Newsome reached agreement on a three-year, $46 million extension, including $32 million guaranteed,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Newsome previously signed a one-year deal in free agency.”

“The Giants lock in Greg Newsome,” Giants reporter Connor Hughes wrote on X. “Quite the reclamation story he is. A bust with Cleveland and Jacksonville, he’s found a home in Dennard Wilson’s defense opposite Tae Banks.”

Giants Called Out Over Newsome’s Contract

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted Newsome’s contract would end up being the Giants’ “Biggest Bust” in 2026.

“The New York Giants signed Greg Newsome II to a one-year, $8 million deal,” Moton wrote on July 10. “Big Blue should’ve used that cap space on another free-agent cornerback or a position of need. After three years of solid coverage with the Cleveland Browns, Newsome has struggled as a pass defender. Over the last two seasons, he’s allowed nine touchdowns and passer ratings above 100. It’s worth noting that Cleveland traded Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars last October. He gave up five touchdowns and allowed a 107.5 passer rating in 12 outings with the Jaguars. If he doesn’t break out of a coverage funk, the Giants will have their newly signed $8 million cornerback on the sideline for most of the season.”

The Cleveland Browns selected Newsome with a 1st-round pick (No. 26 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft out of Northwestern. The Browns traded Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the 2025 regular season.

Newsome Put Up Freakish Combine Numbers

Newsome, 6-foot and 192 pounds, solidified his draft stock after an All-American season at Northwestern in 2020 by running a blazing, 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also had a 40-inch vertical leap and knocked out 18 reps in the 225-pound bench press — freakish numbers.

Newsome was a plug-and-play starter as a rookie but missed 5 games due to injuries. While Newsome hasn’t had a major injury in his career, he’d never played a full season due to injuries before playing all 17 regular-season games in 2025 — he missed 2 games in 2022, 3 games in 2023, and 4 games in 2024.