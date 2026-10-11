Giants Staying Focused on ‘1-0’ Despite Early Lead in NFC East

The New York Giants, based on their own recent standards, have gotten off to a tremendous start to the 2026 season.

For the first time since 2015, they have sole possession of first place in the NFC East, thanks in large part to a Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys and a perfect 3-0 record while playing in front of the home faithful at MetLife Stadium.

It’s hard not to feel like this is all due to the new culture brought in by head coach John Harbaugh and the principles he’s instilled in his players.

But there’s still a lot of football to be played, and a lot can happen over the next 13 games.

That’s exactly why Harbaugh has made it clear that the Giants won’t be reading their own press clippings and are going to take this season week by week.

Cam Skattebo Echoes Giants’ 1-0 Mentality

One of the crazier parts about this awesome start for the New York Giants is the fact that they’re doing this without two of their best players.

Fans are painfully aware that both quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge Brian Burns, arguably the two most important players to both the offense and defense, respectively, are out for the season with individual knee injuries.

New York has put that behind them, though, and is only focused on what’s to come in the future.

Don’t take my word for it; hear it from running back Cam Skattebo, who understands that an early lead in the NFC East doesn’t matter if the team can’t keep winning.

“We’re thinking about going 1-0. I mean, as a team, we’re not worried about games from four weeks from now. We’re worried about this game, not really worried about first place yet,” Skattebo told reporters on Friday.

“Cause we’re still going into our second division game. Yes, it matters, but what is it gonna matter down the road? So we just gotta go out there, execute, go 1-0. We’ll be 2-0 in the division and we’ll continue to work from there.”

John Harbaugh Didn’t Even Bother Watching the Cowboys

The New York Giants are so unbothered by what is going on around them in the NFC East that their head coach didn’t even bother to stay up and watch the Dallas Cowboys play this past Thursday night.

Harbaugh told reporters on Friday that the game was “too late” for him to watch, and it didn’t seem like he particularly cared about the devastating loss for their division rival.

“We certainly know what happened in the game. I didn’t stay up for it. It was too late. But I saw the highlights in the morning and guys were talking about it. Joe (Schoen) gave me the rundown,” Harbaugh said.

“He stayed up and watched it. So he gave me the details. But the Eagles and the Commanders are the ones we’re kind of focusing on this week. So you spend more time on the game that you’re playing.”

The Giants have the chance on Sunday to put themselves even further ahead in the NFC East with a matchup against the Washington Commanders.

If they’re able to get the road victory, and the Philadelphia Eagles drop another in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it will give New York a lead that will start to look difficult to squander.