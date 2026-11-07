Giants Place Talented Former Draft Bust Back on Active Roster

Maybe the second time will be the charm for Jalin Hyatt.

The talented wide receiver and New York Giants draft bust is back on the active roster for Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles after the team released him at the end of training camp.

“WR Jalin Hyatt is being signed to the active roster,” Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote on her official X account on Saturday. “It’s the spot that opened when they waived QB Jake Haener. RB Phil Mafah & OLB Dawuane Smoot are the 2 practice squad elevations.”

The Giants selected Hyatt in the 3rd round (No. 73 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“The Giants are signing WR Jalin Hyatt to the active roster (he has been on the practice squad),” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “They’re elevating RB Phil Mafah and OLB Dawuane Smoot from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. And QB Jake Haener is back on the practice squad.”

“The Giants have signed WR Jalin Hyatt from the practice squad to the main 53-man roster,” Giants reporter Doug Rush wrote on his official X account. “Less than 3 months after being cut at the end of training camp and brought back on the practice squad, Hyatt is back on the Giants main roster again.”

Jalin Hyatt Seemed to Run Out of Chances in 2026

The Giants finally parted ways with Hyatt after three full seasons of giving him chances.

“Sources: The Giants are going to waive WR Jalin Hyatt, as the former Tennessee standout and Biletnikoff winner will look for a fresh start,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on August 30.

ESPN’s 53-man roster prediction on the eve of training camp saw the Giants keep 6 wide receivers and left Hyatt out in the cold.

In ESPN’s roster model, the Giants kept Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Malachi Fields, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Through his first 3 seasons, Hyatt had just 36 receptions for 470 yards and has yet to score a touchdown, with a career-high 23 receptions for 373 yards as a rookie.

Hyatt was in the final season of a 4-year, $5.62 million rookie contract.

Giants Went After WRs in Free Agency, NFL Draft

The Giants signed a gaggle of wide receivers in free agency, led by the return of Odell Beckham Jr. — a player they later cut just a few weeks into the season.

The Giants added a wide receiver in the NFL Draft with Notre Dame’s Malachi Fields in the 3rd round (No. 74 overall).

Fields, 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds, could be critical to the Giants’ success, and questions about his speed after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine seem overblown.