Aaron Glenn Plays Blame Game After Jets Loss to Raiders

For the fourth straight season, the New York Jets have started 2-6 or worse. The latest defeat came at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders.

After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn played the blame game to explain who was responsible for the loss.

“When it comes to this game, I mean it’s an understatement to say that we’re all disappointed in the way this one ended with us not getting a victory in this game,” Glenn said. “Defense, we’ve got to find a way to get better at what we’re doing. Special teams, we’ve got to find a way to get better at what we’re doing. We can’t have critical penalties in situations that we can’t have, and that’s third down for the most part. So we’ve got to figure those things out, and we’ve got to keep working on those things.”

“We can’t give up a touchdown on the kickoff. That’s obvious, but again I have to dig deep to figure out how we improve on defense. We started hot earlier in the year, and then we kind of slowed down, and how do we improve on special teams? Those are the things that I am going to work my [expletive] off to make sure that we do,” Glenn added.

Jets Finally Click on Offense and It Doesn’t Matter

If I had told you before the game that the Jets would score 33 points, Adonai Mitchell would finish with 142 receiving yards, Braelon Allen would finish with 147 rushing yards, and Geno Smith would finish with 290 passing yards — you probably would have assumed that the Jets won.

Well, they didn’t.

Glenn was proud of the Jets’ offensive performance.

“There are a number of things I can look at that I thought we did an excellent job [with]. No. 1, I’m going to point out the offense. I thought the offense did a really good job of moving the ball. I mean, the way that we ran the ball, the explosive plays that we got- man, we got Garrett [Wilson] involved, we got AD involved; all of those guys did an excellent job. Still, there were plays I felt that we left on the field,” Glenn said.

He is right, but that won’t make anyone feel any better about the loss. The Jets hit a season high in points scored in the first half (23), and a season-high in total points scored (33). It wasn’t enough.

Chris Banjo Doesn’t Have It Anymore, Defense Inexcusable

“Raiders RB Dylan Laube is the first player in the NFL this season to return a kickoff for a touchdown,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared on X.

Banjo was heralded as the best coach on the Jets’ staff last season. A home run hire who could be a future NFL head coaching candidate. The Jets have been oddly terrible on special teams this season. They haven’t produced dynamic returns like last year, and their coverage units have been consistently out of position.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said calling defensive plays was his superpower, but it has proven to be anything but through the first half of the 2026 season.

Even when the offense breaks out, other parts of the team collapse. This has been a season from hell for the Jets.