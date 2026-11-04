Jets Expected to Get Big Boost Before Chiefs Game

The New York Jets are set to get a big boost ahead of the Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said running back Breece Hall will once again be “limited” to start the week, but he is “trending in the right direction.”

Hall has missed the last five games due to a quad injury. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said Hall should be “good to go” for this week’s contest.

The Split of the Backfield

With Hall set to return, everyone is wondering how the Jets will split the workload in the backfield between Hall and Braelon Allen.

Naturally, Glenn was asked during his Wednesday, November 4 media availability if that will now be a 50-50 split.

“Both guys will play,” Glenn responded.

“Since replacing the injured Hall in Week 4, Allen has churned out more rushing yards than the best five-game stretch in Hall’s career — 504 to 409,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared.

“Allen’s on a heater. He rushed for a career-high 147 yards in Sunday’s 38-33 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, becoming the first Jets running back since Chris Ivory in 2015 to produce back-to-back 100-yard games. Allen is 10th in rushing yards (565), tied for fifth in yards after contact (2.64 per carry) and seventh in yards per carry (5.0). The only player in the NFL with more rushing yards over the past five games is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Bucky Irving (548),” Cimini noted.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He took a helmet-to-helmet hit at the end of the Las Vegas Raiders game that resulted in a 15-yard penalty.

No concussion is created equally, so Wilson’s status for this week’s Chiefs game is very much up in the air. Glenn labeled him as “day-to-day.”

Veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips also received the “day-to-day” label from coach Glenn. Phillips is dealing with an ankle issue.

Four players were listed as limited participants in practice, but the arrow is pointing in the right direction ahead of Week 9. That group includes tight end Mason Taylor, pass rusher Joseph Ossai, prized rookie David Bailey, and the aforementioned Hall.

The Jets’ pass rush struggled mightily against the Raiders in Week 8, only finishing with one sack. The potential return of Ossai and Bailey should add some much-needed juice to the front seven.

Complaints From an Ex-Jet

Allen Lazard’s time with the Jets didn’t go as planned.

He signed a four-year, $44 million contract. It was a sign that Aaron Rodgers was eventually on his way over from the Green Bay Packers.

The 6-foot-5, 227-pound pass catcher appeared in 36 games and made 24 starts with the Jets. During that time, he was targeted 127 times, catching 70 receptions for 911 receiving yards and scoring eight touchdowns.

What was one of the reasons he didn’t perform better? Budget cuts.

“After my first year, they took $1 million out of the food budget. That tells me two things, right? How much was in the food budget before? If we put $20 million in and we took $1 million out, that’s not that big of a deal. But if we only put in $4 million and we took $1 million out, that’s a quarter of the money,” Lazard explained via New York Post Sports.

“You can’t downsize in quantity because you saw the same amount of people in there that need to eat. So that means you downsize in quality. So I ended up having to get a chef in New York because I couldn’t eat the food at the facility. It would hurt my stomach. I’d be in practice having bubble guts,” Lazard complained.