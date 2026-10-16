Jets Lose Breece Hall & 3 Other Starters for Patriots Game

The New York Jets will miss multiple starters for the matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 6.

Head coach Aaron Glenn provided an update on the injury report on Friday, October 16.

“Alright guys that will be out this game: AD Mitchell, Breece Hall, Dylan Parham, and Joseph Ossai will be out this game. This will be a big week going into next week for those men getting back on the field. We will see how that takes place,” Glenn said.

That is three starters on the offensive side of the ball and one starter/key role player on the defense.

What Happened With Mitchell?

This is the fourth straight game that Mitchell has missed because of the finger injury. If the Jets placed him on injured reserve when he first hurt it, Mitchell would have missed four games. By not placing him on IR, the Jets wasted a roster spot for the last month.

On Friday, coach Glenn was asked why the team didn’t place him on IR.

“We thought it was going to be a week-to-week injury, and it just happened to extend out a little bit more,” Glenn explained.

Glenn revealed earlier this week that Mitchell underwent a surgical procedure to address his finger issue.

What Is Wrong With Ossai Now?

Glenn revealed that Ossai is dealing with an “ankle” issue from the Cleveland Browns game in Week 5.

“I think you guys saw him come in and go out, but he fought through it to try and finish the game,” Glenn clarified.

The Jets made an offseason free agency splash signing Ossai to a three-year $34.5 million contract. So far, this has been a major disappointment.

Ossai has appeared in three games and hasn’t made any starts. He hasn’t registered a single sack or quarterback hit.

So far this season, Ossai has registered a 49.6 overall grade, a 50.9 pass rush grade, and a 54.3 run defense grade. Those rank 99th, 100th, and 84th among 106 qualifying pass rushers in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Questionable Track Record

General manager Darren Mougey is in his second season at the controls. That includes two offseasons with some big free agency spending.

Some of the results of the biggest deals he has handed out haven’t worked out.

Ossai has been a huge flop, and he received $22.5 million guaranteed. Justin Fields was an epic disaster after signing a two-year, $40 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed.

David Onyemata signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal that included $9.65 million guaranteed. He only appeared in two games before being placed on IR, and he stunk before he got hurt.

According to PFF, Onyemata had a 56.2 overall grade and a 38.3 run defense grade before getting hurt. That run grade was one of the worst in the NFL at his position.

The Jets project to have $98 million in cap space in 2027, per Spotrac. That is the fifth most in the league. Do you trust him to make sound investments after some of the deals we have seen over the last year and a half? The jury is still out.