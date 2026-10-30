Jets Get Great News Days Before Raiders Game

The New York Jets haven’t received much good news at 2-5. That changed on Friday, October 30.

In the afternoon window, the Jets released the final injury report ahead of the Week 8 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Offensive lineman Dylan Parham was listed as a full participant after being a limited participant through the first two days of practice.

Parham is officially listed as “questionable” for the game.

“LG Dylan Parham practiced fully, which bodes well for him returning to the lineup,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted.

“Dylan Parham practiced fully. Good sign the guard will return Sunday,” Brian Costello of the New York Post wrote.

A Huge Boost for the Offensive Line

Parham, 27, started the first three games of the season for the Jets at left guard. He hurt his knee during the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions.

From how the beat reporters described the injury, it initially sounded like Parham could be out for the season. He has missed the last four games of action. If he returns to the starting lineup, the Jets will have their starting offensive line from Week 1 fully intact:

In his absence the Jets have relied upon Jordan Meredith to fill in at LG.

Not only will they have continuity, but they will have a seismic upgrade in quality.

According to PFF metrics, Parham received an 88.7 overall grade, a 90.4 run block grade, and a 75.9 pass block grade. Those rank 2nd, 1st, and 12th among 77 qualifying guards.

When you compare that to how Meredith has performed, it is a night and day difference.

In those same metrics, Meredith received a 61.4 overall grade, a 63.5 run block grade, and a 57.2 pass block grade. Those rank 38th, 34th, and 49th at his position.

Sweet Revenge Angle

There are several former Raiders on the Jets roster, including Geno Smith, Parham, and Meredith.

Smith in particular may have some extra juice for this game. After being drafted by the Jets and then bouncing around the league as a backup, he found salvation with the Seattle Seahawks. Things were going well in the Pacific Northwest with wins, touchdown passes, and an NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. It all went to crap when he was traded to the Raiders last offseason.

He led the league in interceptions (17) and was the most sacked quarterback in football (55). Now he has a chance to prove it was the Raiders who were the problem, not him.

On Las Vegas’ side, they have one prominent former Jet playing for the silver and black: defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi.

Fatukasi, 31, spent the first four years of his career with the green and white. He left in free agency to join the Jacksonville Jaguars on a big-money free-agent deal. Things didn’t work out there, and he has been bouncing around the league. Since 2023, Fatukasi has played for three different organizations.

He has started all seven games for the Raiders in 2026. With those opportunities, he has collected half a sack, one pass deflection, two quarterback hits, and 12 total tackles.