Jets Make Garrett Wilson Announcement Before Chiefs Game

The New York Jets won’t have wide receiver Garrett Wilson for the Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Aaron Glenn announced Wilson is being ruled out during his Friday, November 6, media availability.

A media member asked coach Glenn how much of a blow will it be not having Wilson out there.

“I mean, I think it speaks for itself. Anytime you lose a player of that magnitude, it’s always tough, but we do have other players. Those guys look forward to the challenge,” Glenn responded.

Big Loss for Jets Offense

Wilson, 26, had started the first eight games of the season. With those opportunities, he has been targeted 63 times, catching 43 receptions for 527 receiving yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Before last season, Wilson had never missed a game in his NFL career.

Through the first three years of his career, Wilson registered at least 80+ receptions and over 1,000 receiving yards. He provided a consistent floor for this Jets offense, with splashes of brilliance making game-changing plays.

Without him on offense, other players will have to step up to the plate to fill the void.

Rest of the Injury Report

Glenn also ruled out linebacker Trevin Wallace, who was battling a groin injury.

“Nahshon [Wright] won’t practice today. He practiced the first two days; he had a back issue, so we will hold him out today. He is questionable for the game,” Glenn explained.

He listed two other players as questionable for the game: pass rusher Joseph Ossai and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

Ossai will be a limited participant in practice for the third straight day. Phillips, after missing the first two days of practice, will be a full participant on Friday, November 6.

Coach Glenn shared some positive news with three players being full participants in practice: running back Breece Hall, tight end Mason Taylor, and rookie David Bailey.

That is the second straight practice that Hall, Taylor, and Bailey will all be full go for.

Glenn Explains Impact of Bailey Return to the Lineup

Coach was asked how big of a boost it would be for the Jets to get Bailey back in the lineup.

“Well, it’s no different than what I just talked about with Garrett. Anytime you lose a player of that magnitude, it’s tough, but anytime you get a player back [of that magnitude], man, it’s advantageous to us to be able to utilize that player to help us make plays. In the run game, I think we all know that is one area where he has improved just drastically, as far as how he goes about it in his mental approach,” Glenn described.

“In the pass game, we already know that he is a good rusher, so he just has to understand that with [Patrick] Mahomes, he is going to fake throw, he is going to move around, and we just gotta make sure that we squeeze the pocket and make sure that we don’t let him out the pocket in situations like that,” Glenn added.