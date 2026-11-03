Jets Pushed to Trade Geno Smith in Desperate Ravens Move

Should the New York Jets consider trading starting quarterback Geno Smith?

WFAN evening radio host Tommy Lugauer explained why it’s time to pull the trigger.

“I would trade Geno. The Jets are in a position right now where they have to trade Geno Smith. Look, the [Baltimore] Ravens are looking for a quarterback. First, I would call Baltimore to see if they’re interested, and if they’re not, I would still shop Geno Smith around. I think you have to look at the season as a lost season; it’s over. Get Cade Klubnik out there; I don’t think he’s very good, but see what you got with him,” Lugauer said.

“You’re going to be drafting a quarterback in the draft. Geno Smith can get you back a draft pick or two. He can be a good quarterback for a team like the Ravens looking for a quarterback if Lamar Jackson is out for the year. Geno Smith has done his part; it’s not his fault, he’s been way better than I thought he would be,” Lugauer admitted.

“To me, you trade your chips in now with Geno; you trade him. You look for a team like Baltimore, maybe even a Minnesota, a team that is searching for a quarterback or their starter is good but not great, and maybe they will be interested in a Geno Smith. That’s the direction I would go. I would move on from Geno Smith. I would play Klubnik for the rest of the year, and I would move on from Geno,” Lugauer explained.

Smith’s Amazing Season Is Being Wasted

The former West Virginia product has had a career renaissance with the Jets in 2026.

Through the first eight games of the season, Smith has completed 69% of his passes, has thrown for 1,913 passing yards, and has a 12 touchdown to three interception ratio.

If you average those numbers across a 17-game season, Smith would finish with:

4,065 passing yards

26 passing touchdowns

6 interceptions

Smith would lead the Jets in passing yards in a single season, rank fourth in passing touchdowns in a single season, and tie Chad Pennington with the fewest interceptions from a Jets starting quarterback (minimum 12 starts).

Those are amazing numbers, but the Jets sit at 2-6 this season. Up next are two nearly impossible games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The Jets will be massive underdogs in both contests. Assuming they lose those games, the Jets will then sit at 2-8 this year.

Smith’s terrific year is being wasted on a team that seems destined to miss the playoffs for a 16th straight year.

Insider Chimes in on Smith Trade Conversation

On the latest episode of the “Jets Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Rich Cimini and ESPN New York’s Jake Asman explored the potential Smith trade topic.

Asman asked Cimini if there’s any path to the Jets flipping Smith for, hypothetically like, a second-round pick ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

“Well, I don’t think anyone is going to offer a second-round pick for Geno. I guess the Ravens are desperate now, right? So, no, no one in their right mind would offer a second-round pick for Geno Smith. I mean, a guy who is only under team control for half a season? No,” Cimini responded.

Glenn is fighting for his job. Smith gives the Jets the best chance to win. Trading your starting quarterback, who is playing well, would wave the white flag to the locker room that you have given up. To do that with nine games left in the regular season would cause some huge issues in the locker room.

Creative idea, but that doesn’t seem realistic for the Jets.