Geno Smith Explains Sideline Outburst During Jets Loss to Chiefs

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith had multiple sideline outbursts of frustration during the Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the game, he was asked to explain what happened.

“Yeah, just frustrated with not getting it done. I’m always the type of guy who is gonna look inward, so just really looking at myself and figuring out how I can be better for the guys and better for the team so we can get it done,” Smith responded.

Smith was caught on camera multiple times by the NFL on CBS crew ripping off his helmet and screaming to display his frustration.

Scott Mason of ‘Play Like A Jet’ said, “Geno Smith throwing his helmet & yelling ‘I’m sick of this!’ on the sideline. Safe to say he’s reached a high level of frustration.”

Smith Delivers Poor Showing

The former West Virginia product had one of his worst games of the season in Week 9.

He finished 18-of-32 for 165 passing yards with no passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

However, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic posted in the middle of the game on social media, “Geno Smith is 12/20 for 89 yards. He’s averaging 1.9 air yards per attempt. One. Point. Nine.”

At the end of the game, with the final result well in hand, the Chiefs played a prevent defense and allowed the Jets and Smith specifically to pad his stats at the end of the game. The final numbers were still terrible, but not as bad as they would have been.

Disapointing

One of the most disappointing results from the game is how the Chiefs got after the Jets in pass protection.

Heading into Week 9, the Chiefs were ranked dead last in the NFL in sack production (nine). This seemed like an opportunity for the Jets to get right with their offensive line, but the exact opposite happened.

Kansas City finished the game with five sacks and seven quarterback hits. Smith was under constant duress throughout the game, which likely contributed to his frustration.

The Jets this season continue to be a get-right team for opponents. Teams have been in the middle of losing streaks, and then the Jets provided the antidote. Now a team can’t sack the quarterback until, of course, they play the Jets and suddenly they’re cured.

It’s a frustrating reality, especially considering the offensive line was supposed to be a strength for the Jets in 2026. However, more often than not, they have proven to be a weakness, which is extremely discouraging.

Unique Highlight

The Jets had all of the momentum. They were up 9-7, and they got the ball back on offense. That was until running back Braelon Allen fumbled the ball, giving it back to Kansas City, who immediately scored a touchdown to take the lead.

Chiefs defensive back Alohi Gilman scooped up the ball and had desires of scoring, but Smith had other plans. He laid out Gilman with a surprisingly hard tackle from a quarterback, and now that hit has gone viral on social media.

“Geno Smith with a Mt. Rushmore QB tackle,” ESPN’s Ben Solak posted.

“GENO SMITH IS A HEAT SEEKING MISSILE! Turns out bro should’ve been playing safety this whole time instead of quarterback,” a social media user reacted.