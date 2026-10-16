Patriots Coach’s Comments on Jets QB Geno Smith Picking up Steam

In Week 6 the New York Jets will go on the road to play the New England Patriots. Ahead of that matchup, Pats OC Zak Kuhr made some eyebrow-raising comments about Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith.

“I mean, Geno is a really good quarterback. Obviously, he is playing like a top-10 quarterback right now for sure. I would say he is very patient with his reads; he is not forcing bad throws. I think he operates well,” Kuhr told the media.

“There’s a reason why he’s been in the league for so long. He’s got great arm talent, great accuracy, he’s smart, he knows how to get to the right plays and the right checks, and he’s going to be a great challenge. He’s a great quarterback,” Kuhr continued.

Smith, 36, is in his 14th season at the NFL level. Through the first five games of the 2026 season, Smith is completing 69.4% of his passes, has thrown for 1,084 passing yards, and has a six touchdown to zero interception ratio.

According to ESPN, Smith ranks third in completion percentage (minimum four starts), 16th in passing yards, and 19th in passing touchdowns. Smith is one of only three starting quarterbacks who haven’t thrown an interception so far this season (minimum five starts).

He has also contributed 18 carries for 43 rushing yards. Smith has fumbled four times this season, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Secret Sauce?

Kuhr was answering a question from a Patriots media member about whether Smith has some secret advantage over the Patriots because he has beaten the team in New England with two different teams over the last two years.

Kuhr was on the Patriots last year when Smith beat them. He was not with the team in 2024 when Smith beat them.

Not only has the veteran quarterback been able to deliver two wins over his last two appearances, but he has played spectacularly.

In the 2025 season opener, Smith led the Las Vegas Raiders to a 20-13 victory over the Patriots. In that contest, he finished with a 70.6% completion percentage, threw for 362 passing yards, and had one touchdown and one interception.

In Week 2 of the 2024 season, Smith led the Seattle Seahawks to a 23-20 overtime win over New England. In that game, he finished with a 75% completion percentage, threw for 327 passing yards, and had one touchdown with no interceptions.

If you combine those last two performances on the road, Smith has averaged a 72.8% completion percentage, has thrown for 689 passing yards, and has had two passing touchdowns to one interception.

House of Horrors for Jets

The Jets as a team have struggled against their counterparts in New England when playing them in any location. Specifically in New England it has been hell on Earth for the Jets.

“Before their win over [Bailey] Zappe & Co. in the 2023 finale — Belichick’s final game as the Patriots’ coach — the Jets had gone 12 seasons without a victory at Gillette. It came in the 2010 AFC Divisional playoffs, probably their best moment as a franchise since Super Bowl III in 1969. Since then, they’re 1-14 in Foxborough, including six losses by 14 or more points,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

This current Jets team doesn’t know what it feels like to win in New England on a consistent basis. Smith, one of the team captains and the starting quarterback, has accomplished that task. He should have confidence that he can do it again, and perhaps that swagger can be infectious to the rest of this young Jets team.

This is a huge pivot point in the Jets season. If they win, all of the possibilities of this season unlock for them.