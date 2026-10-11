Jets’ Inactives List Reveals Will McDonald’s Status for Week 5

The New York Jets, in the midst of a three-game losing streak, will take on the Cleveland Browns at a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium in Week 5.

Gang Green has been dealing with injuries all season long, and there were multiple players whose status was questionable heading into Sunday’s clash of AFC teams.

Edge was particularly an area of concern, with both Will McDonald IV and Kingsley Enagbare designated as questionable. Both players will, in fact, suit up against Cleveland.

McDonald had a career-high four sacks against the Browns last season, a mark that also tied a single-game franchise record. His presence will be needed on Sunday.

Other than that, the inactive list is as expected. Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell will miss his third consecutive game dealing with a finger injury, while running back Breece Hall and left guard Dylan Parham will miss both of their second consecutive games.

Other New York Jets Inactives

Alongside Hall, Parham and Mitchell, the New York Jets will also be without second-year linebacker Kiko Mauigoa, defensive end Nate Lynn and cornerback Nahshon Wright.

Mauigoa, a reserve defender and special teamer, is missing his third consecutive game. The former Miami standout suffered a quadriceps injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

After losing edge Braiden McGregor to a torn pec earlier in the week, the Jets elevated Lynn from the practice squad to the active roster, and if McDonald hadn’t been healthy enough to go on Sunday, he likely would’ve made his NFL debut against the Browns.

Lynn became a fan favorite during the preseason, when he recorded three sacks in two preseason games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Despite joining the team in mid-August, he seemed to have a chance to make the 53-man roster.

Instead, he was released as part of final roster cuts and made his way back to New York’s practice squad. His regular season debut will have to wait.

Finally, Wright is a bit of a mystery. The 2025 Pro Bowler has been a healthy scratch during the Jets’ last two games, once rookie D’Angelo Ponds was healthy enough to start suiting back up for New York.

We’ll see if Wright can earn his way back towards playing time throughout the remainder of the 2026 season.

Cleveland Browns Inactives

The Cleveland Browns come into Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets pretty short-handed, particularly on their defensive line.

Browns inactives vs. the Jets: QB Taylen Green (emergency QB)WR Tylan Wallace (knee)TE Carsen Ryan (calf)DT Mike Hall Jr. (ankle)C Parker BrailsfordG Teven Jenkins (back)DT Mason Graham (knee, ankle) — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 11, 2026

2025 first-round draft pick Mason Graham and fellow starter Mike Hall Jr. are inactive, leaving the Browns vulnerable on the front lines of their defense. Veteran Maliek Collins will get the start, alongside several unproven youngsters.

Rookie quarterback Taylen Green will serve as the emergency third-string quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Dillon Gabriel returned to practice this week, but has yet to be activated off injured reserve.

Guard Teven Jenkins, who has yet to appear in a game for the Browns in 2026, is also inactive. His nagging back injury has kept him off the field, but he has yet to be sent to injured reserve.