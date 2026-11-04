Jets Announce Sudden Injury News on WR Garrett Wilson Ahead of Chiefs Game

The New York Jets are 2-6 entering Week 9 of the NFL season and desperately need to turn things around as they ride a three-game losing streak.

Things aren’t going to get any easier for New York, as the Jets are set to travel to Arrowhead Stadium this week to take on a Kansas City Chiefs team looking to bounce back after last Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Jets Announce Garrett Wilson Injury News

On Wednesday, ahead of practice, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media and announced some concerning and sudden news about star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Wilson has officially been placed in concussion protocol, despite finishing Sunday’s game. Glenn didn’t go into much detail, other than noting that Wilson will be day-to-day.

“When it comes to injuries this week. Garrett he’s in concussion protocol. He’ll be day-to-day,” Glenn said.

Wilson still has a chance to play Sunday against Kansas City, but not knowing exactly when he entered concussion protocol makes his status somewhat difficult to predict. I

f the process started Wednesday, he could face an uphill climb. However, if he began protocol Monday or Tuesday following Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, he could have enough time to clear it and be ready to go.

We saw Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase leave a game with a concussion against the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season. He went through protocol all week, ultimately cleared it by the following Sunday and was good to go.

Wilson’s 2026 Season With Jets

It’s been a rocky 2026 season for Wilson with the Jets. While he got off to a really good start, he’s had some weeks when he simply hasn’t been a primary target for quarterback Geno Smith.

Against the Raiders, Wilson got back into form a bit, hauling in six catches for 83 yards. But in the two weeks prior, he had just six catches across both games combined for a total of seven yards. He also hasn’t found the end zone since Week 5.

On the year, Wilson has 43 receptions on 63 targets for 527 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 12.3 yards per catch.

He’s made it clear that he wants to remain a Jet, with trade rumors circulating ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline. However, winning still overrides everything.

“Yeah, I want to be here. I want to win games. That’s the one thing we’ve been missing on here,” Wilson said last week. “I love it here. Do I love it more than I love winning? Nah, to be completely honest. But I’m hopeful.”