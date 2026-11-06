Jets Receive Great News Days Before Chiefs Clash

The chances of the New York Jets upsetting the Chiefs in Kansas City aren’t high. However, those chances are going to dramatically increase with the latest injury report news.

On social media, the Jets posted an updated injury report after practice on Thursday, November 5.

There were several encouraging signs, with running back Breece Hall, pass rusher David Bailey, and tight end Mason Taylor all being listed as full participants in practice.

Bailey, Taylor, and Hall were all listed as limited participants in practice on Wednesday. So this is a natural sign of progression and a likely indicator that each of those players will be available for the Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs.

The Other Side of the Coin

It wasn’t all good news for the Jets on the injury report.

Garrett Wilson didn’t practice for the second straight day as he continues his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol. There isn’t a ton of optimism that Wilson will be able to complete that process before the game on Sunday, which means he would miss out on game action.

The former Ohio State product is a straw that stirs the drink on the Jets offense. Being without his services would be a difficult blow for this Jets offense.

On the defensive line, Harrison Phillips didn’t practice for a second straight day with an ankle problem. Phillips’ status is very much up in the air for the game.

Another one that is up in the air is pass rusher Joseph Ossai. He was limited for a second straight day of practice this week with an ankle issue. Ossai has, quite frankly, been banged up all year, dealing with one injury or another.

Silver Lining

I want to make sure this is abundantly clear before we open this Pandora’s box: the Jets offense isn’t as good without Wilson on it. So if he doesn’t play this week, that is a total bummer.

However, if he doesn’t play, the Jets will have an opportunity to spread the wealth on offense. When Wilson is on the field, there is an expectation that he will get the rock early and often. It makes sense; he is one of the highest-paid receivers in the sport, so you should try to get him the ball. He is very good at this football thing, and your chances of winning increase when the ball is in his hands.

However, Aaron Glenn talks about there only being one football to go around as an explanation for why certain guys aren’t as involved on a week-to-week basis.

Omar Cooper Jr is coming off a game with zero targets. Since his Week 3 breakout against the Detroit Lions, Kenyon Sadiq hasn’t registered more than 22 receiving yards in five straight games. Adonai Mitchell is coming off a career day against the Las Vegas Raiders; what’s the encore performance going to look like?

The Jets are expected to get Hall back on offense. How does he mesh with Braelon Allen? Can Frank Reich play the right notes with the weapons that he has available?

Normally, when Wilson is out on offense, the Jets are left scrambling for answers. Considering the talent they have on offense, there should be no shortage of options to get the football in 2026.