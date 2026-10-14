Jets Kicking the Tires on 72 Career Sack Veteran Before Pats Game

The New York Jets are doing their homework before the New England Patriots game in Week 6.

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero revealed on X that the Jets “worked out” veteran pass rusher Matthew Judon on Tuesday, October 13.

Judon, 34, entered the league in 2016 as the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round. He spent the first five years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before bouncing around the league. Most recently, Judon spent some time on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad this season.

Judon has been named to four Pro Bowls. Across his 11 seasons at the NFL level, Judon has appeared in 146 games, and he has made 100 starts. With those opportunities, Judon has collected 72 sacks, nine forced fumbles, an interception that was returned to the house for a touchdown, 20 pass deflections, four fumble recoveries, 430 total tackles, 95 tackles for loss, and 177 quarterback hits.

Jets Are Judon’s Final Infinity Stone

At the time of publication, this was just a workout. However, if the Jets end up signing Judon, they will prove to be his final infinity stone in the AFC East.

Judon spent three seasons with the Patriots (2021-23), he was with the Miami Dolphins for five months in 2025, and finally he was with the Buffalo Bills for the final stretch of the 2025 campaign. If he were to sign with the Jets, Judon would have suited up for every team in the AFC East.

What Does This Really Mean?

So this was an interesting workout for the Jets to kick the tires on.

In the 1999 movie Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Powers constantly asks Basil Exposition, “Whoop-de-doo! What does it all mean, Basil?”

We ask that question now. Why are the Jets working out Judon? Is this to add a quality pass rusher to their emergency list for the future? Does this suggest some injury news is coming for the green and white? What does it all mean?

There was plenty of speculation on social media.

“So, we are bound to get some negative injury news,” analyst Paul Fiore responded.

So, we are bound to get some negative injury news. #Jets https://t.co/gLYxh4mEDV— Paul Fiore (@PaulFiore) October 13, 2026

“I don’t think so, it’s clear we need more pass rush juice . Never really replaced [Braiden] McGregor,” a Jets fan responded.

“We NEED better edge depth I’d like this, I wonder if this means a WMD trade is in the works,” another Jets fan said.

We NEED better edge depth I’d like this, I wonder if this means a WMD trade is in the works. https://t.co/elwpjWlW2R— Jalen Brunson enthusiast (NBA CHAMPIONS) (@GothamCityM) October 13, 2026

“can’t imagine why they would do that this week of all weeks…….” Patriots analyst Sara Marshall wrote.

can't imagine why they would do that this week of all weeks……. https://t.co/wakAknEvB0— Sara Marshall (@smarshxo) October 13, 2026

The Jets play the Patriots this week. She is suggesting that perhaps the sole reason the Jets were working out Judon is to gain information ahead of the matchup this weekend.

“If the Jets want information out of this workout, they’re not going to get it. Judon has never played under Mike Vrabel or Zak Kuhr. Also, he has never played a game with Drake Maye. His only teammates that currently remain with the Patriots are Mike Onwenu (IR), Christian Barmore, Marcus Jones, Hunter Henry, Christian Gonzalez, DeMario Douglas, and Bryce Baringer (IR). (Technically, he was teammates with Drake Maye, Dell Pettus, and Christian Elliss, but never took a snap in a football game with any of them on the field.) The last time he took a snap for the Patriots was October 1, 2023,” Patriots writer Theo Diesenhaus explained.