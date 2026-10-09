Dolphins Sign 26-Year-Old Ex-Jets Defender Before Week 5

A former New York Jets defender is back in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins announced on X that they have signed edge defender Eric Watts to the practice squad. In a corresponding roster move, the Dolphins parted ways with edge defender Amari Gainer.

“Watts has appeared in 18 career games with one start in two seasons with the New York Jets (2024-25), recording 21 tackles (12 solo) and two special teams tackles. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Jets in 2024. Watts played collegiately at UConn (2019, 2021-23), where he appeared in 47 career games with 35 starts and recorded 152 tackles (64 solo), 9.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery,” Miami wrote in a press release.

Watts got hurt during Jets training camp. They waived him; he went unclaimed on waivers and reverted to the Jets’ injured reserve. The Jets reached an injury settlement with Watts, which allowed him to sign with another NFL team.

The Jets play the Dolphins twice this season, as they do every year being in the AFC East. In Week 7, the Jets will host the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. However, in Week 12, the Jets will travel down to Miami at the end of Thanksgiving weekend on November 29.

Jets Getting a Boost

The green and white are getting a boost from a former Florida native. Mason Taylor has missed the last several weeks with a thumb injury, but head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed he would return for Week 5.

“Mason will be playing,” Glenn told the media on Friday, October 9.

A media member reminded coach Glenn that he shared some very high expectations for Taylor heading into the 2026 season. Considering all of the adversity Taylor has faced this season in terms of injuries and a lack of production on the field, Glenn was asked if he still has those same high expectations for the former LSU product.

“Absolutely. Just because things happened with him within this season as far as injuries, that doesn’t mean that my expectations have dropped at all. Obviously, we saw what he did in training camp. I expect those things to happen as the season continues to progress and we still have a lot of games left. He’s a really good player, so I look forward to seeing how he progresses as he gets back out there,” Glenn shared.

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound pass catcher has been targeted three times this season, catching two passes for negative two receiving yards.

During his rookie campaign in 2025, Taylor was targeted 65 times, catching 44 balls for 369 receiving yards, and scoring one touchdown.

Some Jets fans want to avoid it, some Jets fans want to embrace it, but we must deliver the news.

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start Week 5, and that had some ripple effects on the 2027 NFL Draft order.

If the draft started today, here is where the Jets’ three first-round picks would land (per Tankathon):