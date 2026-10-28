Jets Pro Bowl Cornerback Sends Strong Message on Trade Rumors

The New York Jets have found themselves in a tough spot heading into Week 8. After a fairly positive start to the 2026 campaign, everything came crashing down when the team suffered a 28-25 loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins in Week 7. Simply put, it seems like this is just another example of this group being the same old Jets, and nobody really knows what the future will hold for this team.

Trade rumors have begun to pick up in the wake of this defeat, but New York managed to get some good news when star wide receiver Garrett Wilson definitively shut down the chatter surrounding him. However, the Jets may have another problem on their hands involving former Pro Bowl cornerback Nahshon Wright based on his latest comments.

Nahshon Wright Hints at Jets Trade Request

Also: CB Nahshon Wright tells ESPN that he's "definitely frustrated" by having no role on defense. Asked if he has requested a trade, he said, "Not formally…(But) I've expressed my feelings (to the team)." https://t.co/wTfBKk1Bn6— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 28, 2026

After playing sparingly to begin his career, the unheralded Wright was one of the great success stories in the NFL last season. He earned a starting cornerback job in his first year with the Chicago Bears, and when all was said and done, he ended up turning in a Pro Bowl campaign (80 tackles, five interceptions, 11 PD, 2 FF, 1 TD).

Despite his success, Wright didn’t garner a ton of interest in free agency, so he opted to sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Jets, where he would seemingly be able to earn a starting role. That has not happened, as Wright has only suited up for three games this season, and even when he’s been active, he has barely taken the field, as he has just one tackle to his name so far.

Wright’s lack of usage on defense is a pretty big surprise, especially when considering what he was able to accomplish last year. What shouldn’t come as a surprise is that Wright is not happy to have become an outcast in the Jets’ cornerback room, and while he said he hasn’t officially requested a trade yet, he seemed to indicate that he would be open to landing with a new team.

CB Nahshon Wright tells ESPN that he’s ‘definitely frustrated’ by having no role on defense,” Rich Cimini reported in a post on X. “Asked if he has requested a trade, he said, ‘Not formally … (But) I’ve expressed my feelings (to the team).”

Should the Jets Trade Nahshon Wright?

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Nahshon Wright #26 of the New York Jets during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Carter/Getty Images)

Rather than turning to Wright, New York has rolled with Azareye’h Thomas, Brandon Stephens, and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. as its top cornerbacks. It’d be one thing if these guys were starring for the Jets, but the secondary hasn’t been particularly impressive, as evidenced by the fact that they just got cooked by Malik Willis and a depleted Dolphins offense last week.

If the Jets aren’t going to play Wright, it makes sense to trade him. It remains to be seen just how much interest teams will have in him given what has transpired with him in New York to this point, but at this point, the front office would probably take whatever it could get for him. As a result, look for Wright to be dealt to a new team ahead of the deadline, even if he never winds up formally requesting a trade.