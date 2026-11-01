New York Jets Make Major Breece Hall Decision Before Raiders Game

The New York Jets are in desperate need of a victory on Sunday when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium.

Ahead of the matchup, the biggest storyline has been the status of running back Breece Hall and whether he’ll return from the quad injury he sustained in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions weeks ago.

On Sunday morning, a major update emerged regarding the Jets’ approach to Hall entering the game.

Jets Make Major Decision on Hall

Hall appears to be a game-time decision. However, whether or not the star running back plays, ESPN’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, hours before kickoff, that Braelon Allen will once again start in the backfield.

Via Rapoport: “Jets RB Braelon Allen is slated to start again for the Jets, with Breece Hall still dealing with that quad injury. Allen has two 100-yard games as a starter, averaging nearly 5 yards per carry.”

#Jets RB Braelon Allen is slated to start again for the Jets, with Breece Hall still dealing with that quad injury. Allen has two 100-yard games as a starter, averaging nearly 5 yards per carry. https://t.co/rn0PV3DVml — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2026

Looking at Hall & the Jets

Hall will be a very interesting name to monitor moving forward. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said over a week ago that when Hall is ready to return, he will be the full-time starter in the backfield.

So either the Jets have had a change of heart, or Hall simply isn’t ready to go after logging limited practices all week. That also raises questions about when he might actually return, as the Jets never placed him on IR, presumably believing his injury would keep him out for fewer than four weeks.

New York sits at 2-5 overall, and the trade deadline falls on Nov. 10. If Allen continues to play well, the Jets could entertain offers for Hall from running back-needy teams willing to give up draft capital. That would give New York additional assets to build for the future if the team continues to struggle.