Jets Make Long Anticipated Omar Cooper Jr Move

The timer has been set.

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn revealed on Wednesday, October 14, that rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr’s 21-day practice window is being opened.

Cooper was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury during the season-opening win against the Tennessee Titans.

“Man, Omar, we’re opening up his deal today, his practice schedule today, so it’ll be good to get him back out there,” Glenn explained.

“The rookie will have a 21-day practice window to be added to the active roster from injured reserve,” Jets editorial contributor Amanda Vogt wrote.

Cooper Impact Could Have Huge Ripple Effects

Jets fans only got a small taste of what Cooper is capable of. He had one catch for 30 yards in Week 1. He caught the ball, broke multiple tackles, and dazzled as he made his way into the red zone. However, he got hurt on that play, and we haven’t seen him since.

“On his 30-yard reception in Tennessee, 26 yards were earned after the catch as Cooper spun around defenders and broke a few tackles to get to the 4-yard line,” Jets editorial contributor Amanda Vogt wrote.

“It feels really, really good. More than anything, a rookie getting the chance to come back and get these reps that he has been missing. I think that’s the No. 1 thing. Obviously, he is a really good player, but you never want any rookie to miss time because the reps are valuable for these guys. I think all of our rookies that’s getting these reps have been valuable. We’ve had a number of guys who have been out of practice [D’Angelo] Ponds was out all through training camp, and now he’s just starting to get these reps right back, so for him to actually start to get these reps again, then get out there and be able to compete is big for us,” Glenn explained.

Some Positive Injury Developments

“The guys that will be practicing on a limited basis is Kenyon [Sadiq]; he will be going through his concussion protocol. I like where he is at. Dane Belton [undisclosed reason] … Kiko [Mauigoa] will be out there practicing today; he will be a full participant. So good to see some of our guys that was injured actually getting ready to come back, and then to see how some of our guys are progressing well to get closer to being back,” Glenn told the media.

Sadiq is a total toss-up on whether or not he will suit up in Week 6. Concussions are a case-by-case basis. Some players recover quickly and can return within the same week. There are other cases where that isn’t possible.

Belton has been an important piece to the puzzle, so you hope that it’s nothing serious. He filled in admirably for Minkah Fitzpatrick when he was hurt and has thrived as his partner in crime in the defensive backfield.

The Jets have struggled on special teams this season. A big hidden reason for that is that some of the core special teamers on the roster have been hurt, including Mauigoa. A full-participant practice is a great sign that he will be returning this weekend, and more depth at linebacker never hurts.