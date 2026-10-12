Jets Provide Kenyon Sadiq Update After Scary Head Injury

After the New York Jets’ 17-12 win over the Cleveland Browns, there was only one injury that stood out.

Head coach Aaron Glenn provided an update on rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq during his post-game media availability.

“Sadiq will be going through concussion protocol. He is fine; he checked out just fine, so he will have to go through the process,” Glenn explained.

On third and 9 from the 11-yard line, with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter, Geno Smith found Sadiq for what appeared to be a gain of six yards. However, Sadiq was immediately sandwiched by two Browns defenders, Quincy Williams and Carson Schwesinger.

Sadiq fumbled the ball and appeared to lose consciousness on the football field as he went limp after getting hit. 30 minutes later, the Jets ruled him out for the game.

Sadiq Faces Road to Recovery

No concussion is created equal. Some players return in very quick order. Others take longer.

“Every NFL player diagnosed with a concussion must follow a five-step process before being cleared to fully practice or participate in an NFL game. This process, developed from internationally accepted guidelines, ensures that each player receives consistent treatment,” the NFL shared on its website.

“Each player and each concussion is unique, and there is no set time-frame for return to participation. Team medical staff consider the player’s current concussive injury, as well as past exposures and medical history, family history and future risk in managing a player’s care,” the NFL shared.

“After a player has progressed through the five-step process, and is cleared for full participation by his club physician, he must be seen and separately cleared by an Independent Neurological Consultant (INC), jointly approved by the NFL and NFLPA, who is not affiliated with any NFL club. Until cleared by this independent physician, a player may not return to contact practice or play in an NFL game,” the NFL explained.

Good News on the Horizon

It’s far too early to tell if Sadiq will be ready for the Jets’ Week 6 road trip to New England to play the Patriots.

However, Glenn did indicate that some good news could be on the way for others on the injury report.

“I’m looking forward to some guys who will be coming back this week,” Glenn said. He didn’t mention any names, but there have been some players on the shelf who could be close to returning.

Rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr is eligible to come off injured reserve this week.

Here were the players who were ruled out ahead of the Week 5 Browns game:

Mitchell wasn’t placed on IR after suffering a finger injury before Week 3. Had he been placed on injured reserve, Mitchell would have been forced to miss four games. Mitchell has missed three games, so you’d have to think he will return for the Patriots contest.

The others would give a much-needed boost either on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams where the Jets have been hurting.