Jets Add Former Broncos Starter & 6-Foot-3 Linebacker, Cut Rookie Wide Receiver

Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets are officially welcoming veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick back into the lineup on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets activated Patrick from injured reserve, where he had been since just before the regular-season opener, adding him to their active roster while making two other transactions filed on Saturday. They made the moves less than 24 hours before their matchup.

That is per the Associated Press’ Dennis Waszak Jr. on October 10.

WR Tim Patrick activated from IR

WR Jamaal Pritchett waived

LB Jaden Keller elevated from the practice squad

Patrick, 32, is 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, and would make for a fitting size replacement for the injured AD Mitchell.

Jets Swap in Tim Patrick, Move Out Jamaal Pritchett

The former undrafted free agent has 2,590 yards and 18 touchdowns on 191 receptions in 87 games with 49 starts. He broke through with the Denver Broncos, but Patrick has also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars before finding his way to the Jets.

Pritchett is a second-year player whose slight stature makes him more of a special teams fit.

Jamaal Pritchett is very good at separating from defenders in soft/off coverage and is also very good at finding zone openings, with very good hands to make all catches in his radius and against most contested catches. His very good athletic ability and FBI to find openings in the defense and help create YAC are his biggest strengths,” Hula Bowl scout David Howard wrote for NFL Draft Diamonds in September 2024.

“Limited opportunities to display his ability to fight through contact throughout his routes will be the biggest question about translating to the NFL. If he can build on his solid 2023 season, he can be considered as a late-round/UDFA developmental prospect in 2025.”

Pritchett seems like a likely candidate to return to the Jets practice squad, while Patrick helps out Geno Smith and the offense.

Jets Add Rookie LB Jaden Keller to Game-Day Roster

Patrick’s return is good news, while the decision on Keller moves the Jets closer to making a more permanent decision on the latter.

This is Keller’s second elevation this season. The Jets can elevate the 6-foot-3, 235-pound LB from the practice squad once more, per NFL rules. After that, they would need to sign him to the 53-man roster or find another option.

Keller, an undrafted rookie, tallied 1 total tackle in the Jets’ loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

Jets Add Former Broncos Starter & 6-Foot-3 Linebacker, Cut Rookie Wide Receiver