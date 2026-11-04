Jets Labeled ‘Sellers’ Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline: Insider

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is less than a week away. So what are the New York Jets going to do?

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic labeled them as “sellers” ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

“It won’t quite be at the level of a year ago. The Jets don’t need to trade any of their star players. Garrett Wilson said recently he did not plan on asking for a trade — and there isn’t a whole lot of logic to trading him for a team that intends to incorporate a rookie quarterback into the offense next year and already has plenty of cap space and draft capital,” Rosenblatt wrote.

“Breece Hall might seem like a trade candidate with how Braelon Allen is playing, but the Jets insist they aren’t shopping Hall. The Jets’ sale is more likely to be at a smaller scale, with veterans who don’t project as future pieces for a rebuilding team. The two that make the most sense would be edge rusher Will McDonald IV and cornerback Nahshon Wright, with a few others (safety Andre Cisco, linebacker Jamien Sherwood, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, tight end Jeremy Ruckert) making some level of sense,” Rosenblatt added.

A Fear Gets Addressed

“So far….the Jets have maintained the same message to a recent inquiry, to what they stated publicly: that they don’t currently have intentions to trade anyone, per a league source. The perceived tone, at the time, from the Jets is a desire to give head coach Aaron Glenn every chance,” NFL Insider Josina Anderson shared on X.

That led to some criticisms from fans and media analysts that the Jets’ process wasn’t sound. Why would you let your coach who seems destined to be fired affect your short and long term plans?

Rosenblatt addressed those concerns on social media.

“I don’t think the Jets are basing any trade deadline decisions they might or might not make on the job security of their head coach. I think this is a team that doesn’t NEED to trade anyone. They are flush with cap space and draft picks,” Rosenblatt posted.

“I personally think it makes some sense to trade Breece Hall (depending on the return) and have written as much. Whether they do or not doesn’t really have to do with who will be the head coach in 2027,” Rosenblatt explained.

I don’t think the Jets are basing any trade deadline decisions they might or might not make on the job security of their head coach. I think this is a team that doesn’t NEED to trade anyone. They are flush with cap space and draft picks. I personally think it makes some sense… https://t.co/8sVNs2MHHr— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 3, 2026

Jets Trade Deadline Primer

Daniel Popper of The Athletic provided an updated top-50 list of players who could be on the move ahead of the deadline.

Five Jets ended up cracking the list:

Breece Hall (No. 7)

Will McDonald (No. 18)

Jamien Sherwood (No. 36)

Nahshon Wright (No. 41)

Andre Cisco (No. 44)

ESPN’s Rich Cimini added a few more “realistic” names on the Jets roster that could be moved:

“They have more tight ends (five) than they know what to do with, so it wouldn’t be a shock if one of them gets moved. Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods (free agent in 2027) are the most likely candidates,” Cimini wrote.