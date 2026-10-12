Geno Smith Pushes NFL to Punish Browns Player After Jets Win

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith has a request for the NFL.

Smith and the Jets got a big win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, but the Pro Bowl quarterback took at least one bump that he felt crossed a line.

Smith took to Instagram to share an image of a hit he took from Browns defensive end Jared Verse during the game. The picture also showed some apparent helmet-to-helmet contact. No flags were thrown on the play.

Smith tagged the NFL in his post, drawing attention with the move.

Smith finished the day with 182 yards, 1 touchdown, and 0 interceptions on 56.7% completion, absorbing 4 sacks along the way.

Browns’ Jared Verse Could Hear From NFL Over Hit on Jets’ Geno Smith

The hit in question was not a sack, and Verse is still searching for his first of the season. Still, the blow could very well garner additional attention from the NFL in the coming days for disciplinary measures.

Fines for impermissible use of the helmet can run $23,882 for first offenses and $47,762 after.

A fine for roughing the passer can reach as high as $17,911 on first-time infractions and up to $23,882 for second-time offenses and after.

The lack of a flag on this play will not stop the league from acting if it so chooses. The NFL is inconsistent with doling out fines, levying them at its discretion. That could result in a penalty within the listed ranges or beyond.

It could even mean Verse receives no fine at all.

This also notably comes from the same contest in which Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s hit on Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion could also spark additional disciplinary measures.

Geno Smith Continues Strong Statistical Season Amid Major Caveat

The Associated Press’ Dennis Waszak Jr. posted on X on October 12, “#Jets’ Geno Smith has not thrown an interception this season in 5 starts – the longest opening stretch to a season in his career without an INT.

“Smith (147 attempts), Detroit’s Jared Goff (191 attempts) and Houston’s C.J. Stroud (185 attempts) are the only players with no INTs through 5 starts this season.”

As encouraging as that is, it comes with an “alarming” caveat, per SNY’s Connor Hughes.

“Geno Smith pressured on 37.1% of his drop backs yesterday, 50% vs. #Bears and 43.2% vs Lions. That’s not sustainable. Jets survived it vs Cleveland .. but needs to be cleaned up,” Hughes posted on X on October 12. “Not like Smith is holding it an alarmingly long time — 3.21 TTT the last three weeks. That’s 9th fastest of 36 QBs during stretch.”

There is some disagreement about Smith’s role in the potential pitfall, with The Jets Press’ Justin Fried posting, “For the record, Geno Smith has the 9th highest (slowest) time to throw over the last 3 weeks. So yes he is indeed holding the ball for a very long time.

“Not only that, his 29.2% pressure-to-sack% is the highest in the NFL over that span.”

Fried also added, “He’s holding the ball for a long time and doesn’t have the escapability to avoid sacks.”

Even with all of that, Fried was not putting Smith down, saying that the former Jets second-round pick “has still played well for the Jets this year. This is more a ‘it’s not really the pass pro’s fault’ tweet.”