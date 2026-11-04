Jets Receive Eye-Opening Trade Update on Former 1st-Round Pick

The New York Jets are one of the more intriguing teams in the NFL ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. While they appear to be heading in the wrong direction on the field, it’s clear that the future is bright for this team. Not only do they have some promising young players on both sides of the ball, but they could wind up being armed with three top-10 picks in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft.

On paper, New York looks like a seller, but it doesn’t seem to be in a rush to part with any players, especially those who could be a part of its long-term future. The front office is obviously going to listen to trade offers, though, and according to one NFL insider, it sounds like former first-round defensive lineman Will McDonald IV could be up for grabs if the right offer comes the Jets’ way.

Jets Open to Listening to Trade Offers for Will McDonald IV

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The Jets selected McDonald with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and while he has had his moments in his career, he has struggled to find any sort of consistency for New York. As a result, he’s viewed as a guy that the team could be open to moving, even though he is still under contract through the 2027 campaign.

It seemed like McDonald had found his way, as he racked up a combined 18.5 sacks in 2024 and 2025 for the Jets. However, his role has decreased pretty dramatically this season, as he’s started just two of the eight games he’s suited up for. McDonald still has managed to pick up 14 tackles and three sacks during his time on the field, but it’s fair to wonder how much of a future he has on New York’s defensive line.

As noted above, the Jets have an abundance of draft capital, so they don’t necessarily need to trade anyone, including McDonald. According to NFL insider Dan Graziano of ESPN, though, McDonald is a guy who could wind up being dealt over the next few days if New York’s front office gets an offer that it feels comfortable pulling the trigger on.

“The Jets project to have three top-10 picks in next year’s draft, so they aren’t exactly in dire need of draft capital,” Graziano wrote. But if they get a good offer for someone like edge rusher Will McDonald IV, who is signed through 2027 on a $14.475 million fifth-year option, I believe they’d listen.

Should the Jets Trade Will McDonald IV?

Getty Will McDonald IV of the New York Jets in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 4, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

The Jets are in a great spot when it comes to trade talks surrounding McDonald. There’s really no rush to trade him, unless the team doesn’t want to take on his increased salary for the 2027 campaign. Sure, his snaps have decreased, but McDonald is still a valuable asset, so New York holds all the cards here.

When considering the circumstances, a late Day 2/early Day 3 draft pick is probably what the team could reasonably expect to get for McDonald, so unless a team makes that sort of offer for him, he will probably stay put. However, we’ve already seen buyers go above and beyond to make deals happen over the past couple of weeks, so McDonald will likely remain a top trade candidate until the deadline strikes.