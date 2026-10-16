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Eagles Add Cowboys QB After Jalen Hurts News

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Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass during the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on August 22, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

With Jalen Hurts suffering a setback, the Philadelphia Eagles are adding another quarterback to the roster.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are bringing on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton.

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants - NFL 2025
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 04: Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 04, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The veteran passer has been on the Cowboys’ practice squad since the start of the 2026 NFL season.

“With Jalen Hurts dealing with a superficial blood clot in his calf, the Eagles now have Tanner McKee, rookie Cole Payton and Joe Milton on the active roste,” Jordan Schultz wrote on X. “Hurts’ situation is not about football right now. It’s about his health and giving him the time he needs to recover.”

Joe Milton Joins The Eagles

Joe Milton
GettyDallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton.

The 26-year-old quarterback has been one of the most consistent offseason standouts in the NFL over the last couple of years.

In 2024, Milton entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick out of Tennessee. He also attended Michigan from 2018 to 2020.

Milton was first selected 193rd overall by the New England Patriots. During the 2024 NFL season, he appeared in one game. Milton completed 22 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown.

Joe Milton III
GettyDallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III.

The Patriots traded Milton to the Cowboys in April 2025. During the 2025 NFL season, Milton appeared in four games for the Cowboys. He completed 15 of his 24 passes for 183 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Although Milton was a standout for the Cowboys during the 2026 NFL preseason, he was released by the team during final cuts. The Cowboys brought him back on their practice squad for the first five weeks of the season.

Now, Milton joins the Eagles ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Eagles Add Cowboys QB After Jalen Hurts News

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