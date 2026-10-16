Eagles Add Cowboys QB After Jalen Hurts News

With Jalen Hurts suffering a setback, the Philadelphia Eagles are adding another quarterback to the roster.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are bringing on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton.

The veteran passer has been on the Cowboys’ practice squad since the start of the 2026 NFL season.

“With Jalen Hurts dealing with a superficial blood clot in his calf, the Eagles now have Tanner McKee, rookie Cole Payton and Joe Milton on the active roste,” Jordan Schultz wrote on X. “Hurts’ situation is not about football right now. It’s about his health and giving him the time he needs to recover.”

Joe Milton Joins The Eagles

The 26-year-old quarterback has been one of the most consistent offseason standouts in the NFL over the last couple of years.

In 2024, Milton entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick out of Tennessee. He also attended Michigan from 2018 to 2020.

Milton was first selected 193rd overall by the New England Patriots. During the 2024 NFL season, he appeared in one game. Milton completed 22 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots traded Milton to the Cowboys in April 2025. During the 2025 NFL season, Milton appeared in four games for the Cowboys. He completed 15 of his 24 passes for 183 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Although Milton was a standout for the Cowboys during the 2026 NFL preseason, he was released by the team during final cuts. The Cowboys brought him back on their practice squad for the first five weeks of the season.

Now, Milton joins the Eagles ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.