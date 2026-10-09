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Eagles Get Another Bad Saquon Barkley Sign Before Jaguars Game

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Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

This weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London for their Week 5 matchup.

As game day approaches, the chances of the veteran running back Saquon Barkley suiting up seem to be decreasing.

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 22: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Quez Watkins #86 on the sideline during the first half of the preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Eagles returned to the practice field for the first time after Week 4 on Wednesday, and Barkley was not a part of the action.

Thursday would’ve been a good chance for Barkley to see a slight upgrade, but that wasn’t the case. According to the Eagles’ injury report, he did not participate and he wasn’t seen by reporters in attendance.

Eagles Get Another Bad Saquon Barkley Sign Before Jaguars Game

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“Saquon Barkley likely won’t practice all week, or play against the Jaguars,” The Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski wrote on Thursday.

Similar to DeVonta Smith last week, Barkley missing both practices before Friday is a strong sign that he’ll get the week off.

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 30: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In a way, that isn’t surprising. When the Eagles did additional testing on Barkley’s hamstring, the team revealed that his status is set at week-to-week. One would assume that means he’ll miss at least the next game.

The Eagles aren’t ready to make that decision final, but it’s certainly trending that way.

The Backfield Situation

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against Devin Bush #12 of the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After Barkley went out with an injury against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles eventually lost Tank Bigsby as well.

The veteran running back will have to surgery for a core muscle injury, and was placed on the injured reserve. Will Shipley will move up the pecking order, while the Eagles also elevated Dameon Pierce from the practice squad.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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