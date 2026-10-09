This weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London for their Week 5 matchup.

As game day approaches, the chances of the veteran running back Saquon Barkley suiting up seem to be decreasing.

The Eagles returned to the practice field for the first time after Week 4 on Wednesday, and Barkley was not a part of the action.

Thursday would’ve been a good chance for Barkley to see a slight upgrade, but that wasn’t the case. According to the Eagles’ injury report, he did not participate and he wasn’t seen by reporters in attendance.

Eagles Get Another Bad Saquon Barkley Sign Before Jaguars Game

“Saquon Barkley likely won’t practice all week, or play against the Jaguars,” The Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski wrote on Thursday.

Similar to DeVonta Smith last week, Barkley missing both practices before Friday is a strong sign that he’ll get the week off.

In a way, that isn’t surprising. When the Eagles did additional testing on Barkley’s hamstring, the team revealed that his status is set at week-to-week. One would assume that means he’ll miss at least the next game.

The Eagles aren’t ready to make that decision final, but it’s certainly trending that way.

The Backfield Situation

After Barkley went out with an injury against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles eventually lost Tank Bigsby as well.

The veteran running back will have to surgery for a core muscle injury, and was placed on the injured reserve. Will Shipley will move up the pecking order, while the Eagles also elevated Dameon Pierce from the practice squad.