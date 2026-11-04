Eagles Will Bench Tanner McKee For Joe Milton vs Giants

Fans have been hoping for it, and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to deliver. When the Eagles take on the New York Giants, they’ll have a new starting quarterback in place.

A QB change in Philadelphia: the Eagles are naming Joe Milton their starting QB and benching Tanner McKee for Sunday’s game vs. the Giants,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday, November 4.

McKee had a chance to show the Eagles that he belongs under center for the forseeable future as Jalen Hurts recovers. However, the Eagles’ offensive struggles continued.

Now, Milton is going to get a chance to show what he can bring to the table.

Joe Milton’s NFL Career

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL Preseason 2026 gameat AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old quarterback had college stints at Michigan and Tennessee. He entered the NFL in 2024 as a sixth-round pick for the New England Patriots.

During his time with the Patriots, Milton appeared in just one game. He completed 29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown.

After his season in New England, the Patriots traded Milton to the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, Milton appeared in four games. He completed 62.5% of his passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. He also threw two interceptions.

Although Milton put together a strong preseason in 2026, the Cowboys decided to cut him from their final 53-man roster. The team brought him back on the practice squad. In October, the Eagles signed Milton to their active roster, which placed him in competition with McKee.

Now, Milton will get a chance to start for the first time.