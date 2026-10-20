Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends Eagles RB Saquon Barkley to AFC Playoff Team

Just two years after winning a Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles could, through a series of incredibly unusual circumstances, become sellers before the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

If so, they might have an asset almost every Super Bowl contender would want to take a shot at: running back and former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.

ESPN’s Ben Solak believes one team who could trade for Barkley and turn their season around might be the Houston Texans, who he thinks might be willing to give up a King’s ransom with a 2027 3rd-round pick, 2027 6th-round pick, 2028 2nd-round pick, and running back Woody Marks coming back to the Eagles in exchange for Barkley.

After a 0-4 start, the Texans are now 2-4 and trying to make the AFC Playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

“I could see a few contenders doing it. The Seahawks came to mind, as did the Packers and the Vikings. But I love the idea of GM Nick Caserio, fresh off the Marvin Harrison Jr. deal, doubling down on the offense and adding Barkley to a backfield that he has yet to solve in Houston,” Solak wrote on October 20. “The Texans are once again on pace to have a bottom-5 rushing attack, but Barkley has the talent behind the line of scrimmage to help cover for a shaky interior offensive line group. By forcing opposing defenses to play more heavy boxes by formation and by the presence of Barkley, the 2-4 Texans could pull further defensive attention away from receiver Nico Collins and field an offense really worthy of a comeback run into the playoffs.”

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Saquon Barkley’s Struggle Continued From 2025

Through 6 games, Barkley has been available for only two — in two others, he’s left in the first quarter with injuries, and he’s missed the last two with a nagging hamstring injury.

Barkley’s 2026 struggles continue his 2025 struggles, when his numbers nearly halved from his brilliant 2024 campaign.

“The Eagles have ruled out RB Saquon Barkley for Sunday against the Panthers,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Friday. “He’ll miss a second straight game with a hamstring strain. With Will Shipley on IR, Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele are the lone healthy backs on the active roster, with Jaydon Blue and Ian Wheeler on the practice squad.”

Eagles Broke Bank for Saquon Barkley in 2025

The Eagles rewarded Barkley by making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history with a 2-year, $41.2 million contract extension after winning the Super Bowl — making him the first running back to crack $20 million in average annual salary.

“With the 2026 Eagles falling apart, could a Saquon Barkley trade be coming?” Pro Football Talk wrote on its official X account. “If they do it, Philly would take a $26 million dead-money charge in 2027.”