NFL Punishes Eagles DT Jalen Carter for Heated Incident vs Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has a long history of getting himself into trouble against the Dallas Cowboys, and it’s going to cost him again.

The NFL fined Carter $12,537 for unnecessary roughness in Monday night’s 38-21 loss to the Cowboys, according to the league’s Week 7 accountability report released on Saturday.

The fine stems from a third-quarter play in which Carter struck Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford in the head and neck area twice after the whistle. The league categorized it as striking/kicking/kneeing.

What Jalen Carter Did to Brevyn Spann-Ford

With the Eagles clinging to a 21-20 lead late in the third quarter, Spann-Ford was tasked with blocking Carter on a Javonte Williams run.

However, the two kept going after the play was over. Carter struck Spann-Ford in the face and followed it up with another shot to his neck (video here).

Carter wasn’t flagged on the play, but it didn’t get past Troy Aikman on the “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

“Here’s Jalen Carter taking a shot at Brevyn Spann-Ford — a couple (of shots),” Aikman said. “He’ll be hearing from the league.”

Spann-Ford got the last laugh. A few plays later, Dak Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 16-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 28-21 lead they never gave back.

Carter didn’t have much to say about it afterward. When Eagles beat writer EJ Smith tried to talk to him in the locker room, Carter brushed him off.

“Nah, y’all have a good night,” Carter said. “You get home safe.”

Jalen Carter’s Fines Keep Piling Up

It’s not the first time Carter has let his emotions get the best of him against Dallas.

Just last season, he was ejected seconds into the season opener for spitting on Prescott. That one cost him $57,222 and a one-game suspension. Carter was also fined $17,445 for an open-handed blow to Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz in the NFC Championship Game.

Monday’s fine is the sixth of Carter’s career. Altogether, he’s been docked more than $127,000 by the league since entering the NFL in 2023.

The fine is the latest bad news in what’s quickly becoming a lost season in Philadelphia. The Eagles have dropped five straight games — their longest losing streak since 2016 — and quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss the rest of the season with blood clots in his lungs.

Carter remains one of the few bright spots on a struggling Eagles defense, however. The 25-year-old has three sacks this season, but the Eagles need him focused on the quarterback, not on what happens after the whistle.