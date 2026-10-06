Eagles Got Bad Injury News on 2-Time Pro Bowler After Week 4 Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles have seen so many players injured over the last two weeks, and the list keeps growing.

Philly missed six players in their Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, including DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Marcus Epps, and Zack Baun. During the game, Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Quinyon Mitchell, and Jonathan Greenard were hurt.

Apparently, those weren’t the only injuries in the game. Another injury has popped up.

Philadelphia Eagles Have New Injury Pop Up Before Week 5

NFL insider Mike Garafolo dropped some Monday night news regarding center/guard Cam Jurgens. There is some doubt about Jurgens playing in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

“#Eagles OL Cam Jurgens self-reported concussion symptoms this morning, was evaluated and is now in the concussion protocol, source says.”

Jurgens started the season at center. After Landon Dickerson’s injury, Jurgens moved to left guard, and Drew Kendall took over at center. This season, Jurgens has allowed 12 pressures.

Eagles Might Be Without Cam Jurgens for Week 5 Jaguars Game

This creates an interesting situation for the Eagles at left guard. Philly fans have raised the possibility of benching Jurgens because of his recent struggles.

The Eagles may now be forced to bench him for the time being. That would bring on more changes to the offensive line.

At left guard, Willie Lampkin could now fill in. Lampkin was a fan favorite at training camp, as he performed well at the position. His undersized height of being 5-foot-11 has made him hard to play for other teams and the Eagles, but now he will have his shot.

There have been no updates on what is going on with Lane Johnson at right tackle, so that is still up in the air. Markel Bell filled in for Johnson after missing the Rams game due to personal reasons.

Realistically, the Eagles might have only Jordan Mailata at left tackle and Tyler Steen at right guard as starters from Week 1. That’s a true nightmare scenario for Philly.

The Eagles are traveling to London for the Jaguars game, which makes filling the roster even harder. They will not have enough time to replace all their injured players before they leave on Friday.

The Eagles would have to get people in the building on Tuesday and practice as late as Wednesday. This could become a nightmare scenario for the Eagles if they don’t fill out their roster.

Eagles fans will have to see how Jurgens does throughout the week, but with the Friday travel, it feels very much like he won’t play. Lampkin will be the Eagles’ man to watch.