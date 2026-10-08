Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Reacts to Abrupt Departures of Lane Johnson, Cam Jergens

This week, two of the five players responsible for blocking for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts have left the team.

First, star right tackle Lane Johnson retired from football due to personal reasons and then the Eagles traded center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens for draft capital. Left tackle Jordan Mailata is now the last remaining starter on Philadelphia’s offensive line from the dominant unit that helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory less than two years ago.

Jalen Hurts Wishes Nothing But the Best for Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens

During his weekly media availability ahead of Philadelphia’s Week 5 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hurts wished the best for both Johnson and Jurgens and reflected fondly on the collective accomplishments of the group.

“You can’t replace what we’ve done and all the things that we’ve accomplished together, the memories,” Hurts said. “I’ve got a lot of love for Lane [Johnson] and Cam [Jurgens], and I have a lot of gratitude and appreciation for the time that we spent together, the games we played together, the adversities we’ve overcome, and so I wish them nothing but the best with my sincerest heart.”

Hurts also acknowledged that it was difficult for him to process the retirement of Johnson, a guy who Hurts has played his entire career with, in the middle of the season when so much of his focus has to be dedicated to preparation and game-planning.

“It’s a different thing for me to process in the middle of the season as a player,” Hurts said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think as a person, I wish to see him smiling again. I wish to see him happy and at peace, and that’s what I sincerely wish for him. So as a player, hard to … not hard to process, but really hard to focus on, considering the urgency that I have to win.”

Jalen Hurts Expresses Excitement About Eagles’ New-Look Offensive Line

Playing without two of the five guys that he’s played behind for the past several seasons will be an adjustment for Hurts. But, he expressed excitement about competing with a new-look line that features young players like Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, and Markel Bell.

“Yeah, they’re some funny guys. Funny, hungry, younger guys to say the least. So, you know, it’s a lot to be excited for in that sense. You get the opportunity to go out here and play,” Hurts said. “I know they’re very hungry. I know they’re excited for the opportunity to come, whatever that looks like. And at the end of the day, you want all hands on deck in it. So we’re going to commit to that, commit to one another, and go out here and fight.”

The new-look line will have a tough task right out of the gate facing off against a Jaguars defense that has recorded 10 sacks on the season.