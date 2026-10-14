Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Fires Back After Jalen Hurts Publicly Criticizes Him

There appears to be some cracks in the foundation of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team gave away a win Sunday in London to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They allowed a kickoff return to their 39-yard line and kick the walk-off game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired.

After the game, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw head coach Nick Sirianni under the bus when asked why the team didn’t milk more time off the clock on its final drive.

“Ultimately, that’s not my place,” Hurts stated, implying that that call came from Sirianni before admitting he often disagrees with Sirianni’s plays.

“Again, that’s not my place, and I’m prepared as a quarterback to not worry about those things. I’m honoring the play call, honoring the things that are coming in the game. When I’m up at night, I think about should I have said something? Should I have took a step back and say wait? But ultimately, there’s a commitment to going out there and executing, so this was one where it didn’t work in our favor.”

Nick Sirianni Fires Back After Hurts’ Comments

During his media availability on Monday, Sirianni was asked about his response to Hurts’ criticism.

He essentially told Hurts to stay in his lane, stating the play calls are none of Hurts’ concern.

“Jalen’s playing, we’re coaching and calling the plays, and Jalen’s got to go execute what we call in that moment, 100%,” Sirianni responded. “And so, we’re not asking him to make play calls in that scenario. He’s already got enough to worry about to go out and execute. So, that’s where we were there in that situation.”

To Sirianni’s credit, he did take accountability after the loss to the Jaguars, placing the blame on his shoulders for how the game ended.

“I didn’t make the right decision and I lost us that game,” Sirianni told reporters. “And that’s what I said to our guys. What hurts there is that the guys fought so hard, and then I don’t make the decision that I should make at the end of the game and I cost us that game and I put that fully on me.”

Eagles Fans Not Happy With Nick Sirianni

Despite winning a Super Bowl, it’s often felt like a square peg-round hole situation with Sirianni in Philadelphia.

After getting called out by Hurts, it seems fans are more frustrated than ever with how Sirianni is running the team.

“Let Jalen off d*** chains. Let the man go play ball we know he can do it. We’ve seen it 100 times,” one fan scoffed.

“Clearly Jalen is handicapped with the play calling and his very limited allowance to change it up at the line,” another fan stated.

“Get Nick off my team he shouldn’t have a hand in play calling at all,” a third fan exclaimed.

“Jalen made a comment before about him being released from his shackles or some shit. NICK LET HIM LOOSE,” one user proclaimed.

“Isn’t Jalen hurts a super winning QB let that man audible,” another user asked.

“So basically it’s what a lot of us thought they don’t allow Jalen off the leash…,” remarked one fan.

“Smh it all makes sense. No matter what dumb*** play is called Hurts is expected to make it work. Okay. This is a professional football coach that does not trust or want his QB changing plays if he sees fit, juss run wtf I call. Okay,” another fan replied.