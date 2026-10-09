Eagles’ Will Shipley Shares Mindset Heading into Likely Start vs. Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles third-string running back Will Shipley has started just one NFL game in his career. That came back during his rookie season in 2024.

But, due to injury issues to starting back Saquon Barkley and reserve runner Tank Bigsby, Shipley is expected to start for Philadelphia in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England. It would represent a major increase in role, but Shipley is ready for it.

Will Shipley Says ‘Nothing Changes’ Regarding His Preparation for Week 5 Start

Despite the potential of carrying a much larger load for Philadelphia, Shipley hasn’t changed his approach leading up to the game, and he plans to make the most out of the opportunity by focusing and not skipping steps.

“Nothing changes for me, and the word opportunity is just a word,” Shipley said. “We’ll see what opportunities come. I have to take it one play at a time. I just focus on getting better every single day, whether it’s one thing, two things, one percent, 10 percent.”

Shipley has been largely a nonfactor through four games for Philadelphia on the season, as he has tallied just 51 yards on 15 carries. But that could change, as those counting stats are likely to jump dramatically against Jacksonville, at least the carry number.

Shipley will be running behind a new-look offensive line in Philadelphia that won’t feature Lane Johnson or Cam Jurgens, so that could also impact how effective he’ll be able to be against Jacksonville.

Will Shipley Named Fantasy Football Sleeper for Week 5

Given the opportunity for an increased workload, Shipley was named as a fantasy football sleeper for Week 5 by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton.

“Will Shipley is the No. 3 running back on the depth chart, and the Eagles elevated Dameon Pierce from the practice squad. Pierce is more of a pure ball-carrier, though Shipley may see more snaps as a receiver on third down,” Moton wrote.

“. . . [Jalen] Hurts may be under duress with limited options in the passing game, which would allow Shipley to take on a sizeable receiving role, and he can handle the workload.”

Starting Shipley on your fantasy team would be a major risk given his previous lack of on-field opportunity and the current state of Philadelphia’s offensive line. But, sometimes risks pay off.