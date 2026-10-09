Hi, Subscriber

Eagles’ Will Shipley Shares Mindset Heading into Likely Start vs. Jaguars

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Will Shipley #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles third-string running back Will Shipley has started just one NFL game in his career. That came back during his rookie season in 2024.

But, due to injury issues to starting back Saquon Barkley and reserve runner Tank Bigsby, Shipley is expected to start for Philadelphia in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England. It would represent a major increase in role, but Shipley is ready for it.

Will Shipley Says ‘Nothing Changes’ Regarding His Preparation for Week 5 Start

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 09: Will Shipley #39 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Despite the potential of carrying a much larger load for Philadelphia, Shipley hasn’t changed his approach leading up to the game, and he plans to make the most out of the opportunity by focusing and not skipping steps.

“Nothing changes for me, and the word opportunity is just a word,” Shipley said. “We’ll see what opportunities come. I have to take it one play at a time. I just focus on getting better every single day, whether it’s one thing, two things, one percent, 10 percent.”

Shipley has been largely a nonfactor through four games for Philadelphia on the season, as he has tallied just 51 yards on 15 carries. But that could change, as those counting stats are likely to jump dramatically against Jacksonville, at least the carry number.

Shipley will be running behind a new-look offensive line in Philadelphia that won’t feature Lane Johnson or Cam Jurgens, so that could also impact how effective he’ll be able to be against Jacksonville.

Will Shipley Named Fantasy Football Sleeper for Week 5

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 29: Will Shipley #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Given the opportunity for an increased workload, Shipley was named as a fantasy football sleeper for Week 5 by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton.

“Will Shipley is the No. 3 running back on the depth chart, and the Eagles elevated Dameon Pierce from the practice squad. Pierce is more of a pure ball-carrier, though Shipley may see more snaps as a receiver on third down,” Moton wrote.

“. . . [Jalen] Hurts may be under duress with limited options in the passing game, which would allow Shipley to take on a sizeable receiving role, and he can handle the workload.”

Starting Shipley on your fantasy team would be a major risk given his previous lack of on-field opportunity and the current state of Philadelphia’s offensive line. But, sometimes risks pay off.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

0 Comments

Eagles’ Will Shipley Shares Mindset Heading into Likely Start vs. Jaguars

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x