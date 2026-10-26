Ex-Eagles 6-Foot-6 Super Bowl Champion Signing With Falcons: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are focused on salvaging their season over the next few weeks, while other former players are looking to reboot their NFL careers.

Last week, the Eagles made a series of roster waivers and releases. They let players like tight end E.J. Jenkins, running back Ian Wheeler, and center James Brockermeyer go after spending time either on the active roster or the practice squad.

It appears one of them didn’t have to wait long to land with another team and restart his 2026 season. He will have a chance to prove himself soon, though, with his new franchise.

Former Philadelphia Eagles Player is Heading to NFC South

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported that the Atlanta Falcons are bringing in some new talent on offense. They will be adding Jenkins to the practice squad.

“#Falcons signing former #Eagles tight end E.J. Jenkins to practice squad, per a league source. Repped by @EnterSportsMgmt.”

Jenkins played in all six games for the Eagles this season and started two. He didn’t catch a pass, but he recorded 2 tackles on special teams. Jenkins played 79% of special teams snaps and 18% of offensive snaps this season.

In his three-year NFL career, Jenkins has only played for the Eagles. He caught only one pass in his career, a touchdown in his rookie season in 2024, when Tanner McKee threw him a touchdown in the Eagles’ Week 18 win over the New York Giants. Jenkins was on the team when they won the 2024 Super Bowl.

Eagles Loved E.J. Jenkins When He Was in Philly

Before the regular season, the Eagles made the interesting decision to keep four tight ends on the roster, including Jenkins. General manager Howie Roseman explained what he liked about Jenkins being on the roster.

“E.J. is a great story,” Roseman said via Sports Illustrated’s Ed Kracz. “When you talk about a receiver at Georgia Tech who transformed his body, he’s 260 pounds, he’s 6-6, he’s got 34-inch arms. You see in this league where the position is going, where it’s trending. A lot of similar offensive systems to some of the things that we’re running where these wide tight ends, they’re highly valued in free agency, they’re highly valued in the draft. “For us to be able to develop E.J. and his skillset, which as a former receiver has really not only turned to, obviously he’s a big target in the passing game, but a point of attack player. His pass protection – when we went over his pass protection, it is really, really good to have a tight end who’s able to pass protect like he is and then in the run game be able to help. “It’s just being highly valued, and he contributed on special teams. Just E.J.’s body of work over time … great developmental story for our organization, for the people who develop players, and really just excited about the role that he can have on this football team.”

Jenkins now has a chance to make the Falcons’ 53-man roster and play this year. The Eagles still have tight end decisions to make, with Zach Ertz on the practice squad and rookie Eli Stowers on IR.