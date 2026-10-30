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Eagles Get Encouraging Saquon Barkley Update at Final Week 8 Practice

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Entering Week 8, the Philadelphia Eagles face significant uncertainty as they navigate multiple injuries.

Through the first two practices, the Eagles have been without key starters like Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Jihaad Campbell, and Dontayvion Wicks. That raises concerns that they will be short-staffed for the Washington Commanders showdown.

The hope is that in the final practice, they can get some of them back. There has been momentum that Barkley might still be able to play despite missing two practices. Philly got a better idea of what his situation will be in Week 8.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Good Saquon Barkley Update From Practice

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Multiple Eagles reporters said that at Friday’s practice, Barkley was there for the first time this week. He was seen stretching with the team and will most likely do light work before the Commanders game.

Barkley has missed two games this season due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the Eagles’ Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He returned against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, but played only 10 snaps as he dealt with the hamstring injury and also sustained a new back injury in the process.

This season, Barkley has 43 carries for 244 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He also has 6 receptions for 17 yards in five games.

Will Saquon Barkley Play for the Eagles in Week 8?

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked before Friday’s practice whether Barkley will play. Sirianni had the answer but was confident his other backs, Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue, could step up.

“We’ll see at the end of this. And so guys are having a good week of preparation. Feel good about that room. Obviously, we’ve been beat up in that room with injuries. You know, and so— but I feel good about the depth and the guys that we have. You know, I was really excited about Elijah throughout camp. And then, you know, he got dinged up in camp and just really glad to have him back. And always like Jaydn and the things that he can do, you know, going back to when, you know, watching him coming out of Texas. So, feel good about that room. Obviously a little beat up in that room and looking forward to when we can get guys back. But I’m excited about these— What about the secondary? These guys that are going to go in there and rip it.”

The Eagles only have 57 rushing yards in the two games combined that Barkley has been out. Calling him important to the offense is an understatement.

Philly’s biggest concern, though, is whether he can stay healthy despite not being 100%. The Eagles still have some big decisions that need to be made before Sunday night.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Eagles Get Encouraging Saquon Barkley Update at Final Week 8 Practice

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