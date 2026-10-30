Eagles Get Encouraging Saquon Barkley Update at Final Week 8 Practice

Entering Week 8, the Philadelphia Eagles face significant uncertainty as they navigate multiple injuries.

Through the first two practices, the Eagles have been without key starters like Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Jihaad Campbell, and Dontayvion Wicks. That raises concerns that they will be short-staffed for the Washington Commanders showdown.

The hope is that in the final practice, they can get some of them back. There has been momentum that Barkley might still be able to play despite missing two practices. Philly got a better idea of what his situation will be in Week 8.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Good Saquon Barkley Update From Practice

Multiple Eagles reporters said that at Friday’s practice, Barkley was there for the first time this week. He was seen stretching with the team and will most likely do light work before the Commanders game.

Barkley has missed two games this season due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the Eagles’ Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He returned against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, but played only 10 snaps as he dealt with the hamstring injury and also sustained a new back injury in the process.

This season, Barkley has 43 carries for 244 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He also has 6 receptions for 17 yards in five games.

Will Saquon Barkley Play for the Eagles in Week 8?

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked before Friday’s practice whether Barkley will play. Sirianni had the answer but was confident his other backs, Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue, could step up.

“We’ll see at the end of this. And so guys are having a good week of preparation. Feel good about that room. Obviously, we’ve been beat up in that room with injuries. You know, and so— but I feel good about the depth and the guys that we have. You know, I was really excited about Elijah throughout camp. And then, you know, he got dinged up in camp and just really glad to have him back. And always like Jaydn and the things that he can do, you know, going back to when, you know, watching him coming out of Texas. So, feel good about that room. Obviously a little beat up in that room and looking forward to when we can get guys back. But I’m excited about these— What about the secondary? These guys that are going to go in there and rip it.”

The Eagles only have 57 rushing yards in the two games combined that Barkley has been out. Calling him important to the offense is an understatement.

Philly’s biggest concern, though, is whether he can stay healthy despite not being 100%. The Eagles still have some big decisions that need to be made before Sunday night.